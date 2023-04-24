GOSHEN — Goshen College will once again offer a number of summer camp opportunities for the youth of all ages interested in athletics, science, theater, film, art, culture, and leadership.
For many camps, Goshen College will provide transportation between Elkhart and Goshen, as well as meals, and cost waivers for eligible students. All camps cost $50 unless otherwise noted. Grade ranges for the camps are based on the grade the student will be entering in the fall. Camps do not include transportation from Elkhart and Goshen, meals, and a cost waiver for eligible households. For more information and to register for camps visit goshen.edu/summercamps.
Read, Act, Create
First and Second Grade
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. June 5-9
Experience the fun of Readers’ Theater. Reading comes alive while making props and performing simple skits. Students will build oral fluency skills while developing confidence and promoting teamwork.
Somos Amigos
Third and Fourth Grade
8:3- a.m. – 12:30 p.m. July 10-14
Through songs, games, conversations, cooking, and dancing, campers will learn a little about different Latin American cultures while simultaneously learning how to introduce themselves in Spanish and ask others questions about themselves.
Camp COE (Character over Everything)
Third through Sixth Grade
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. July 12-16
Students will have fun playing while building small and large motor skills through athletic challenges. Join this diverse group of young people as we build healthy physical, social, and emotional learning together.
ETHOS Lab in a Bag STEM Camp
Third through Sixth Grade
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. July 17-21
The ETHOS Summer STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) camp is an experiential and hands-on week-long summer camp. Students will be exposed to a range of activities and challenges that help them to learn, play and connect STEM to the real world. Activities are designed to be fun and engaging.
Healthy Hands, Hearts Minds
Fourth through Sixth Grade
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 26-30
Students will learn how to care for themselves and others through basic home economics activities (basic cooking skills, nutrition, exercise, meal planning, budgeting and home crafts).
Future Leaders
Fifth and Sixth Grade
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 17 – 21
Students will participate in team building and individual activities, games, challenges, and tasks centered around the habits of effective leaders.
Outdoor Fun and Games
Fifth through Eighth Grade
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 26-30
Students will gain exposure to some off-the-grid games and activities while learning the importance of sportsmanship and living an active lifestyle.
Future Health Leaders
Sixth through Eighth Grade
Noon – 4 p.m. June 26-30
With an aim to give students the opportunity to explore different health-related careers through interactive sessions, this program is focused on the majors and minors offered at Goshen College which would prepare them for those careers.
Arts and Vision
Sixth through Eighth Grade
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. July 10-14
Art is a tool of discovery. Artists see the world in a unique way. Kids will have fun exploring different art mediums, including watercolor, collage, pencil, and colored pencil, to deepen and expand the already unique way children see themselves and the world around them.
Merry Lea – Junior & Teen IMN Summer Day Camp
Ages 9-15
9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
This week-long summer day camp includes activities like canoeing glacial lakes, exploring Merry Lea Teaching Farm, fishing, learning about current research projects, removing invasive species, and more. Activities include six volunteer hours, dipping for macroinvertebrates, gardening at Merry Lea Teaching Farm, touring Gene Stratton-Porter’s cabin, volunteering with Noble trails, survival skills, and more. This camp costs $125.
Rompiendo Barreras Para Un Futuro Mejor (high school Spanish-language camp)
Freshman through Seniors
8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays June 5-23
Los campistas latinos/latinas/latinx aprenderán inglés, aprenderán sobre la cultura y las costumbres de los Estados Unidos. También, recibirán apoyo y participarán en la exploración de la comunidad local. Evaluaremos el nivel de inglés de cada estudiante que ingresa al programa y lo ubicaremos en la clase que mejor se adapte a sus necesidades.
Storytelling Film
Freshman through Seniors
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 12-16
High Schoolers will get a taste of Hollywood as they produce their own short films. During the week students will learn scriptwriting, preproduction, cinematography, directing, and editing. At the end of the week, students will premiere their films with their family and friends.
ASL Camp
Freshman through Seniors
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. July 10-14
High-school students will have an introductory course in American Sign Language. They will learn survival signs, ABCs, and basic communication as well as learning about careers in the field of ASL.
Faith in Action
Freshman through Seniors
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. July 17-21.
This camp for high school students focuses on putting faith into action through various service projects.
Merry Lea – Conservation Leadership School
Juniors and Seniors
Overnight June 5-9
Camp overnight and explore a world full of natural resources and conservation. Canoe across glacial lakes, plan and run a community nature event, and get a taste of careers like botany, land management, or sustainable agriculture. Enjoy an educational and rejuvenating week at our beautiful 1,189-acre nature sanctuary with peers and professionals inspired by the natural world.