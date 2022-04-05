GOSHEN —Goshen College will host a Transfer Virtual Visit event from noon to 2 p.m. April 13.
The live virtual event will be specifically targeted for individuals who want to learn more about transferring into Goshen College’s traditional undergraduate program.
The event will feature an admissions and financial aid session, as well as a panel of current Goshen College faculty and students. Prospective transfer students will also have opportunities to ask questions during the virtual visit.
Goshen College is ranked as the #1 Bachelor’s College in Indiana by Washington Monthly, as well as being ranked second in Indiana for percentage of graduates who go on to earn a doctoral degree. Top programs include nursing, pre-med, business, social work and education.
In addition to a variety of scholarships that are available for all transfer students, Goshen College also offers specialized scholarships for students transferring from Ivy Tech Community College and Hesston College; and scholarships for Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society members.
To learn more about the Transfer Virtual Visit event and register, visit goshen.edu/virtualvisit
