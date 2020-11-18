GOSHEN — The Goshen College campus will soon have a new entrance off of College Avenue following action by the Goshen City Council on Tuesday evening.
During the meeting, council members approved several requests by Goshen College and Abonmarche Consultants aimed at allowing the college to close its existing Ninth Street entrance along College Avenue in favor of constructing a new 10th Street entryway to the east. The approvals followed similar action by Goshen Plan Commission members during their Oct. 20 meeting.
In order to proceed with the plan, the college needed a vacation of the unimproved rights of way of 10th and 11th streets south of College Avenue, as well as a Planned Unit Development major change to add the college-owned property generally located on the south side of College Avenue, east of the railroad and extending east to South 12th Street, to the existing Goshen College PUD.
Rounding out Tuesday’s requests was PUD final site plan approval for the proposed entrance relocation project.
QUIET ZONE
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, Goshen College’s plan to close its existing Ninth Street entryway is a direct result of the city’s railroad Quiet Zone project, which was a neighborhood priority identified in the Ninth Street Industrial Corridor Plan developed back in 2012.
“In order to install needed improvements for the College Avenue railroad crossing, the existing campus entrance at Ninth Street must be closed,” Yoder said during the plan commission’s Oct. 20 meeting. “With that entrance closed, a new entrance to the campus is proposed at 10th Street. This will be a private entrance, not a public street, so the existing unimproved right of way is proposed to be vacated, along with the 11th Street unimproved right of way.”
Yoder noted Tuesday that the area east of Ninth Street to the west side of 12th Street on the south side of College Avenue has never been formally added to the Goshen College PUD, so the PUD major change approved Tuesday will add the area to the PUD and approve the entrance relocation.
“The Goshen College campus is a planned unit development, and the area on the south side of College Avenue between the railroad to 12th Street has never been added to the PUD,” Yoder said of the request. “So, this major change will add this area to the planned unit development, and it will also approve the entrance relocation project to close the existing Ninth Street entrance to accommodate the proposed railroad Quiet Zone, and construct a new entrance to the Goshen College campus in the area of 10th Street.”
The requested changes were approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, council members:
• Voted to terminate an interlocal agreement established back in late 2015 between the city, Elkhart County government and the Goshen Dam Pond Economic Improvement District as part of a plan to fund a proposed Goshen Dam Pond dredging project. Reasons for the agreement termination were cited as “due to a lack of funding” and “due to unanticipated complications in the original plan.”
• Voted to approve a $34,000 agreement between the city, Elkhart County government and the cities of Elkhart and Nappanee to study a possible strategy for expanding affordable financing for community development projects within Elkhart County by taking advantage of a network of more than 1,000 Community Development Financial Institutions that are located across the country. Funding of the agreement, which will be used to hire a consultant who will help facilitate the study, will be divided between the four participating entities based on population. A breakdown of that funding is as follows: Elkhart County at $18,564; Goshen at $5,644; Elkhart at $8,670; and Nappanee at $1,122.
