GOSHEN — Goshen College students, faculty and community members will focus on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the campus’ annual public celebration events Jan. 14-16. The guest speaker, Dr. Darryl Heller, director of the IU South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center and assistant professor of women’s and gender studies, will explore the theme “Hidden Treasures: Untold Stories.”
Since arriving in South Bend in 2015, Heller has brought his extensive experience as an organizer and activist to the work of the Civil Rights Heritage Center, transforming it into a vibrant hub of activity in the fight for civil rights and social justice, according to a statement from Goshen College. He also teaches and facilitates discussions on the difficult topics of the history of racism and white supremacy, race construction, and the intersection of race and gender.
According to his biography provided by the college, after receiving his Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from the College of Charleston in the early 1980s, Heller spent 20 years working in the fields of human services, community development and political activism. While living in New York City, he earned a Master of Arts in American studies from Columbia University. He also co-founded the Amistad Institute, a nonprofit organization with the mission to design, develop and implement educational programs for inner-city communities. Heller came to the Midwest to pursue additional studies and earned his doctorate in history from the University of Chicago.
EVENTS
Featured events for King celebration weekend begin at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 with a faculty recital featuring H. Roz Woll and Roy Jennings at Reith Recital Hall. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, and free for all GC students, faculty and staff. All ticket proceeds of this event will benefit the GC Black Student Union.
On Sunday morning, Heller will speak during College Mennonite Church’s Sunday morning service at 9:30 a.m. That evening at 7 p.m. the documentary film, “Goshen’s History as a Sundown Town: Contemporary Implications” will be screened with a panel discussion following, at the Umble Center.
At 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, the college will hold the 2023 King Celebration convocation, featuring Heller. A breakout session will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the church-chapel.
These events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. For more information, visit goshen.edu/mlk.