GOSHEN — Students of Goshen College’s Environmental Disaster and Response class spent two weeks in Red Lake, Minnesota, converting an old grocery store into a base camp for the Mennonite Disaster Service response.
The students were in the northern Minnesota community, called Miskwaagamiiwi-zaaga'iganing, in Ojibwe to help MDS get ready to receive volunteers who will be coming this summer to repair homes damaged by a tornado in 2021.
They were welcomed by Robert Neadeau, the director of Emergency Services for the reservation of about 8,000 people. He had only been in his job for three months when the tornado hit.
“The hail was as big as a softball,” he said, adding that the hail, together with the wind, damaged roofs and siding and broke windows.
Neadeau was able to secure some funding from the U.S. government and from Lutheran Social Services to get started on repairs, but he struck out when looking for volunteers to fix the damaged houses. That’s when MDS became involved.
The project, which is supported by the MDS Minnesota Unit, got started in February when small groups of volunteers came from Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa to start preparing the old grocery store to become the new center of operations. This included some Amish volunteers from Missouri, who framed out the bedrooms and hung the drywall.
“Creator works in mysterious ways," Neadeau said. “It’s all in Creator’s timing.”
Cross-cultural experience through MDS
During their time in Red Lake, the students sanded, painted, built bunk beds, laid carpet and did plumbing and electrical work to make it a home-away-from-home for the volunteers who would follow them.
The group was led by Kendra Yoder, who teaches sociology and women’s and gender studies at the college. For her, MDS fills an important need for the school.
“Not all of our students can go overseas for a semester due to cost, time, or documentation issues,” she said of how the College traditionally has sent students to other countries for service and cross-cultural learning experiences. “We knew we needed more shorter-term domestic options. That’s where MDS comes in.”
Through MDS, students can learn about other cultures closer to home, she said, noting previous groups served with the organization in Florida and Texas.
“They don’t have to go to another country to do that,” Yoder said. “They can cross cultures through MDS right here in the U.S.”
Cameron Comadoll is one of those students. For the 21-year-old nursing student, the trip is a way to “learn more about Native American culture.”
One special experience was being attending a pow wow on the reservation.
“None of us had ever been to one before,” she said. “It was a real privilege to be invited.”
For Katie Bollander, 19, a nursing student, the trip was an opportunity to learn things about Native Americans she didn’t encounter in high school history classes.
“We learned about the settlers and how the land was settled, but not much about the people who lived here before they came,” she said.
It was the same for Regan Sheipline, 22, an education major.
“We barely touched on it,” she said of her experience in high school when it came to Native American history.
Through the course and experience in Red Lake she has learned more about Native American customs and ceremonies and how they see the world. She said the time spent in Red Lake will make her a better teacher.
Although the students didn’t get a chance to work on homes and meet homeowners, they felt positive about their contribution to the MDS response in the community.
“We may not have worked on homes, but we were part of the bigger cause by helping to create the place where volunteers will stay,” said Sheipline. “That’s our way of helping the community.”
For Jeff Koller, MDS Region 3 Operations coordinator, students played an important role.
“The students make a valuable contribution to our response in Red Lake,” he said, noting their work will make it possible for MDS to repair as many as 60 homes on the reservation. “I treasure the relationship that has developed between MDS and Goshen College.”
For Red Lake Tribal Council member Eugene Standing Cloud, watching MDS volunteers at work is like watching a group of people “on autopilot.”
“We are so thankful to MDS for being here,” he said of how the organization has come to repair houses damaged by a tornado in 2021. “The volunteers have so much experience. I just stand here and watch all the good work being done.”
The help is especially appreciated since the county where the reservation is located is the second poorest in the state of Minnesota — the poorest county is also home to a Native American reservation.
“Our goal is to change that,” Standing Cloud said. “We want to empower people through education and training.”
Standing Cloud is also looking forward to meeting and engaging volunteers while MDS is in Red Lake — sharing with them about Native American history, culture and ceremonies.
It will also include countering the traditional narrative about the westward “expansion” of the U.S. Plains.
“We call it the invasion from the east,” said Standing Cloud, noting the tribe is still fighting to regain territory lost during treaty negotiations in the 19th century.
Service in Red Lake is not the first time MDS has worked with Native Americans in the U.S. Previously, volunteers served in Native American communities in South Dakota, Montana and Louisiana.
In Canada, volunteers have served Indigenous people in Brantford, Ontario, and also renovated an office for the MCC Ontario Indigenous Neighbours program in Timmins, Ontario.
As for Red Lake, the work is being done in two phases, Koller said.
The first phase is turning an old grocery story into a volunteer center and base of operations. Phase two will be sending out volunteers to fix exterior damage to homes that was caused by the tornado; that is expected to take place through the summer and into early fall.
MDS could also be involved through winter doing interior repairs to homes from water damage that resulted from the storm, Koller said.
“Right now, we don’t know how long MDS will be there. It could be a year, or maybe two years. But currently we know we will be there for sure until fall,” he said.
When done, MDS will leave behind the renovated grocery store for use as a community or youth center.
“It will be another tangible contribution to the community from our time here,” he said.