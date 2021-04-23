GOSHEN — Members of the Goshen College Class of 2021 will receive undergraduate and graduate degrees during a hybrid in-person and virtual ceremony, during the college’s 123rd commencement this Sunday. The in-person ceremony will involve graduates, faculty and staff, while family and friends are welcome to join virtually at goshen.edu/livestream.
The Class of 2021 consists of 221 graduates who will be awarded the following degrees: 59 Bachelor of Arts, 34 Bachelor of Science in Nursing, 18 Master of Science in Nursing as family nurse practitioners, four Master of Arts in Environmental Education, two Master of Business Administration and three Doctors of Nurse Practice.
Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus will be the featured speaker at this year's ceremony, while Dr. LaKendra Hardware, director of diversity, equity and inclusion, will speak during the baccalaureate service on Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.