GOSHEN — The downtown arts scene continues to grow as more sculptures are installed in the city of Goshen.
A total of five Goshen College students had their art installed in the downtown corridor during June, including Emma Zuercher, a 2023 graduate of the college’s Sign Language Interpreting Program.
Affectionately named “Reginald,” Zuercher’s 11-foot tall sandhill crane sculpture is inspired by the same cranes that can be found at the Merry Lee Environmental Learning Center in Albion, where Zuercher spent a summer as a student at Goshen College. Beginning in September, the project took her more than six months to complete and began as a smaller model.
“It changes a lot as it changes in scale,” she said. “The skills change, and the thickness of the material. If it’s really thick, sometimes you can’t bend it because you don’t have the leverage to bend it. It’s kind of pick-your-poison, but either way it’s fun.”
The crane is made from various recycled aluminum materials acquired through a special arrangement between Goshen College sculpting professor John Mishler, OmniSource for scrap metal recycling, and the city of Goshen.
Zuercher believes most of the scrap comes from the RV industry.
“The pieces kind of suggest what they want to have done,” Zuercher said. “They’re already bent and mangled and old.”
Zuercher explained that the additions are somewhat of a continuation of the Epic Art Adventures that the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau began last spring, featuring a barrage of artistry throughout the county including the longstanding quilt gardens and murals, statutes and traveling exhibitions, and old and new sculptures installed throughout the county.
Zuercher’s Reginald was installed June 12 and already, the response has been noted. Zuercher said family and friends are texting her photos as they visit, sometimes from great distances, to show their support and appreciation for the work she’s done.
“It’s been really fun,” she said. “Every time I come and see it with someone, someone else walks by and it is like, ‘Whoa, that’s new,’ or like, ‘Hey, I want to take a picture of that!’ It’s super fun to have work in a public space where people can see it.”
Zuercher also participated in the Epic Art Adventures installation last year with a piece in downtown Elkhart in the alley by Secret Door Games Tutu School, 215 S. Main St., called “Shadows on the Ceiling.”
“Every time it’s really exciting because people get to see it,” she said. “It’s not inside hiding. It’s out for people to see.”
Zuercher is also a participant in the Maple Scholars Summer Research Program, an eight-week project where students partner with a faculty member to take on intense study and research to develop further comprehension and mastery within that program of study. Through the program, Zuercher is working to commission another sculpture for the Mennonite Church USA’s Elkhart office.
Other students also have new art installations downtown this summer, including Olivia Krall at Goshen Historical Museum, Sarah Gothe at Fables Bookstore, Andrew Ness at Goshen Theater, and Joseph Mounsithiraj at By East Art Alley.