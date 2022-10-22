GOSHEN — A Goshen College student has died as a result of his injuries sustained in a early morning crash Oct. 17 near Elkhart.
Ezra Kipruto Kogei, 25, a sophomore nursing major from Eldoret, Kenya and member of the men’s cross country team, was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry east on C.R. 16 at 12:51 a.m. when he entered a curve east of C.R. 1, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report. His car failed to negotiate the curve and went off the south side of the road, striking a mailbox and then a utility pole on the driver's side. The vehicle had no other occupants.
Kogei sustained injuries to his head, neck, waist and legs and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital, then to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where he died Saturday.
“Ezra was only a Goshen College student for a short period of time, but had already become an important part of our campus community — he will be deeply missed,” said Gilberto Perez Jr., vice president for student life and dean of students in a GC news release. “Our hearts and prayers go out to all of Ezra’s family and friends, who loved him dearly.”
Kogei was the son of the late William and Rose Cherono. He attended Marakwet High School and transferred to Goshen College this fall from Liberty University, a Division I institution, where he had competed for one season.
“He quickly became an integral member of our cross country team and campus," Rustin Nyce, Kogei’s coach said. "He expressed a desire to be seen as the person he was. He was a wonderful storyteller, easy to get along with and had an infectious smile. Ezra loved being at Goshen and mentioned often that he was so thankful for his new community. He ran with his friends, engaged in deeply meaningful conversations and was quick to accept any meal invitation that came his way."
Kogei's blood alcohol content at the time of the crash, according to the ECSO report, was .181, and he was wearing his seatbelt at the time.
A local memorial service is being planned and details will be shared soon, the GC release added.