GOSHEN － Goshen College has received a $100,000 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to be used for strategic planning toward developing creative and bold strategies to become even more relevant, effective and sustainable.
“We are so very grateful for this Charting the Future grant and for the resources that Lilly Endowment generously and steadily provide for Indiana colleges and universities,” College President Rebecca Stoltzfus said. “This grant will give us greater freedom as we plan for Goshen’s future and seek new ways to prepare our students to thrive in life, leadership and service.”
The grant is through Lilly Endowment’s Charting the Future for Indiana’s Colleges and Universities, a new initiative to help Indiana’s 38 higher education institutions further develop strategies to strengthen their effectiveness and sustainability, according to a news release from Goshen College.
Lilly Endowment is making available grants totaling $108.2 million throughout three phases to help Indiana colleges and universities address their key challenges and take advantage of promising opportunities to enhance their relevance and sustainability.
Through its request for proposals, Lilly Endowment is encouraging higher education leaders to explore collaborative strategies. These efforts could include collaborations among colleges and universities in Indiana or around the country and with business, governmental or charitable organizations.
“We are encouraging Indiana’s higher education leaders to be bold and imaginative in developing creative and collaborative strategies to strengthen their institutions and further their educational missions more effectively,” Dr. Ted Maple, the Endowment’s vice president for education, said. “We are impressed with the dedication of Indiana’s higher education leaders to face head on their challenges and embrace their opportunities to build brighter futures for their students and colleges and universities.”
In the first of three grantwriting phases, Lilly Endowment has made planning grants totaling nearly $6.2 million to all of Indiana’s eligible two- and four-year colleges and universities.
Planning grants were awarded based on student enrollment at each school and GC received the maximum amount for a school of its size, the news release stated.
These planning grants are designed to encourage reflection, research and consultation so leaders can better prioritize the challenges and opportunities they wish to pursue and prepare their implementation grant proposals for funding under phase two of this initiative.
Through the second phase, Lilly Endowment will offer colleges and universities the opportunity to apply for implementation grants of up to $1 million, $2.5 million or $5 million.
The amounts per institution are based on student enrollment. Lilly Endowment expects to award these grants in late 2020.
For the third phase, the Endowment has allocated up to $40 million to be awarded on an invitational basis for large-scale proposals that seek to address extraordinarily compelling challenges or opportunities that would require funding in excess of the amounts institutions can receive through phase two implementation grants.
The colleges and universities are invited to submit, along with their phase two implementation grant proposals, brief concept papers describing the challenge or opportunity they seek to address and their plan for addressing it.
After reviewing these concept papers, the Endowment will invite institutions with the most compelling concept papers to submit full, large-scale proposals of up to $10 million.
From these proposals, the Endowment will select in late 2020 those that will be awarded funding.
