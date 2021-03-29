GOSHEN, Ind. — Goshen College has received a grant of nearly $3 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. The grant will support a five-year plan to expand inclusive education in Elkhart County through community engaged learning and partnerships.
The college earlier received $1 million and $100,000 grants from the Lilly Endowment and $522,594 from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County to expand build "institutional capacity" for traditional and non-traditional students and for those in careers that were disrupted, according to a news release from the college.
“As a nationally-ranked baccalaureate college, we are ready to claim that local community engagement will be a hallmark of a Goshen College education,” said Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus.
The goal of Goshen College's Charting the Future proposals is to increase educational access, engagement and attainment in Elkhart County for all learners, including at Goshen College, through new educational partnerships with and for the local community, the release states. This includes outreach to low-income, school-age students and adult learners, particularly in the predominantly Black and Latino communities of south-central Elkhart and north Goshen.
"We recognize that our future is inextricably linked to a thriving and equitable community. Our proposal is innovative in its claim that community engagement will be a hallmark of Goshen College’s inclusive academic excellence as higher education adapts to the new realities of changing demographics and urgent social needs," Stoltzfus said.
The college will use the grants to develop a new Office for Community Engaged Learning, which will build programs that are educationally rigorous for students, create belonging and inclusion for students historically underserved, and are mutually rewarding for the college's partners.
The college's five-year plan is to advance the college and county through programs and partnerships, including:
- Engaging students and educators at partner schools in Elkhart and Goshen
- Supporting Goshen College faculty as they develop inclusion and community engagement strategies to reach Elkhart County learners of all ages
- Creating new internships focused on community engagement and restorative justice with Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary in Elkhart
- Developing a joint master of social work degree program with Bluffton University, a Mennonite-affiliated school in Ohio, along with other new programs for adult learners, including for transfer students from Ivy Tech
- Collecting and disseminating data and impact in partnership with Horizon Education Alliance
- Forming business and community advisory councils for the college
- Pursuing the federal designation of Hispanic Serving Institution
- Hiring an executive director to lead the newly formed Office of Community Engaged Learning on campus
Goshen College’s project is one of nine selected for funding in Indiana, which involve 16 colleges and universities that will be supported by funding in the final phase of Charting the Future, an initiative designed to help colleges and universities in Indiana assess and prioritize the most significant challenges and opportunities they face as higher education institutions and develop strategies to address them, the college's news release states. The Lilly Foundation has supplied $138 million to the programs.
