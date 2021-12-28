GOSHEN — Everence recently awarded Regina Shands Stoltzfus of Goshen with its 2021 Everence National Journey Award.
Stoltzfus, who is a professor of Peace, Justice and Conflict studies at Goshen College, as well as a speaker and author, was selected for her personal and professional dedication to anti-oppression and social justice, according to information provided by Everence.
Co-founder of the Roots of Justice Anti-Oppression program, Stoltzfus has also co-authored several books — the newest one, titled “Been in the Struggle,” set for release in November 2021. Her articles about peacemaking and justice have appeared in numerous publications such as Sojourners, Anabaptist World and more.
Before beginning her time as professor in 2002, Stoltzfus served as an associate pastor at Lee Heights Community Church in Cleveland, Ohio, and campus pastor at Goshen College. She also served as minister of urban ministries with Mennonite Mission Network and as staff associate for urban peacemaking with Mennonite Conciliation Service, and as director of admissions at Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary.
Each year, Everence gives one national and up to nine regional Journey Awards. The recognitions celebrate the ways Anabaptists approach stewardship as a Christian attitude and practice that affects all aspects of our lives and every stage of our faith journeys.
“Christian stewardship grows out of our relationship with God, and how we use our resources and gifts to benefit God’s work, our communities, and the world,” explained Ken Hochstetler, Everence’s president and CEO. “Regina’s life and work is an inspiring example and reminder of our call to support one another, by putting our faith into action.”
“In living out our call to serve those who want to practice faithful financial stewardship, it’s our responsibility to understand the barriers — and address the financial and economic inequalities — that systemically oppress Black, Latino/a, Asian, Indigenous and other people of color,” added Madalyn Metzger, vice president of Marketing. “Regina’s devotion to creating a more just and equitable world is vital in helping all of us better steward our gifts and resources for God’s work.”
Stoltzfus says receiving the award is a good reminder that the work she does matters.
“The recognition that something important to me is important to other people feels really good,” she said.
In 2016, Stoltzfus was awarded the Spirit of Justice Award by the State of Indiana Civil Rights Commission, the state’s highest civil rights honor. She holds a master’s degree in biblical studies from Ashland Theological Seminary (Ashland, Ohio) and a Ph.D. in theology and ethics from Chicago Theological Seminary. “Dedicated to her career to educating others and promoting a more peaceful, just and loving society, she encourages and empowers others to do what they can — and her passion is contagious,” Everence stated in its press release..
