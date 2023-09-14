GOSHEN — High School students have several upcoming opportunities to visit the Goshen College campus during fall open houses. Students can tour campus, talk with faculty, learn about financial aid and scholarships and explore what it means to study at Goshen College.
Upcoming visit days include:
• Oct. 6 | Homecoming Open House
• Oct. 23 | Nursing and Public Health Career Day
• Oct. 26-28 | Fly and Drive Visit Weekend (for students who live 100+ miles away)
• Nov. 10 | Explore Goshen Day
Goshen College also offers personalized individual visits Monday through Friday that include a campus tour, meetings with admissions and financial aid representatives as well as the option of meeting with a professor and/or coaches.
Explore Goshen Days and open houses are excellent opportunities to get the most out of a college visit, with campus tours, admissions and financial aid sessions, student panels, round tables with professors and interactions with other students who are interested in attending Goshen College.
Whether or not students know what they want to study, campus visits provide a hands-on opportunity to get to know Goshen College and explore their future. Students may receive partial reimbursement for their travel costs.
Individual visits are also available throughout the year. Contact the Goshen College Admission Office at admission@goshen.edu, 800-348-7422 or 574-535-7535. For more information, visit goshen.edu/visit.