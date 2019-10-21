GOSHEN — Beginning in the fall of 2020, Goshen College will offer two new bachelor’s degrees in public health and criminal justice and restorative justice.
In the public health major, students will take courses in biology, chemistry, nursing, kinesiology and sociology. Graduates will be prepared for graduate education or a career in non-clinical areas such as policy and education, or to interact directly with the public to address health concerns that affect diverse populations. Additional career opportunities include assisting medical professionals and educators by engaging community members through collecting data or delivering health programs.
The criminal justice and restorative justice major will approach the criminal justice system using a restorative justice approach, finding ways to bring together offenders, victims and community members to repair harm and develop right relationships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.