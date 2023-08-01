GOSHEN — Goshen College was recently ranked one of America’s Best Small Employers by Forbes.
The college was ranked 166 out of the top 300 companies or organizations in a variety of industries. It was one of only two education institutions in Indiana included on the list.
When asked what they love about working at Goshen College, employees answered in a variety of ways, from GC’s active commitment to social justice, to the friendly campus atmosphere, to the strong sense of community.
“We have amazing colleagues here who are mission-driven, passionate about serving our students well and genuinely enjoy working with each other,” said Jodi Beyeler, vice president for communications and people strategy. “Being smaller helps foster that kind of environment in meaningful ways.”
Forbes defined small employers as companies employing between 200 and 1,000 employees. From an initial pool of 10,000 businesses, the 300 employers with the highest scores made the final list. Education is the industry that is most represented on this new ranking, with small colleges accounting for 20 percent of the list.