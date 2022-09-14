GOSHEN — Goshen College was once again ranked among the Top 10 in the U.S. News & World Report list of the “Best Regional Colleges in the Midwest,” according to their annual rankings released Monday.
Factors taken into account, in which Goshen College scored highly, include graduation rate, class sizes, student debt and alumni giving rate.
In the U.S. News & World Report ranking, Goshen College also ranked fifth on the list of “Best Value Schools” among Midwest regional colleges, and is the top college on that list from Indiana. The college was also ranked highly in for the least amount of debt for graduates.
Goshen was also ranked 13th for social mobility, a measurement of how well schools graduate students who receive federal Pell Grants, which are typically awarded to students whose family incomes are less than $50,000 annually.
Regional colleges are defined as colleges that focus on undergraduate education but grant fewer than half their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.
U.S. News & World Report groups colleges into categories based on the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, the most widely accepted classification system in U.S. higher education. The print edition of the "Best Colleges 2022" guidebook will be in bookstores in October.
See the full U.S. News & World Report rankings at usnews.com/colleges. See a full list of Goshen College rankings at goshen.edu/rankings.