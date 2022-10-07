GOSHEN — For the first time in school history, Goshen College has an official mascot.
“Dash,” a black squirrel, was introduced during the homecoming convocation in the campus’ church Friday morning. The name was voted on out of five total options, with "Captain," "Leafy," "Merle" and "Pax" being the other potential names. According to Jason Samuel, who introduced the new mascot, the name Dash was the top option among all the different groups of people that were surveyed — students, faculty, alumni and Goshen city residents.
While the mascot is a black squirrel, GC is still keeping “Maple Leafs” as their nickname.
Having an official mascot has been talked about for years, but real momentum for the creation didn’t begin until last year. Then, back in April, the school announced that the mascot would be a black squirrel, given the animal’s history of running around the Goshen College campus.
“Over the years, we have been hearing repeated calls — from athletes, students, employees and alumni — to create a lasting mascot,” Goshen College Athletic Director Erica Albertin said in an April statement. “Our campus already loves our squirrels and the black squirrels are quite common residents of our campus. It represents our institutional and athletic personality well; fun, energetic, friendly, confident, enthusiastic, strong, clever, quick, and small but mighty.”
Goshen College was quick to post a backstory for Dash on its website, with some fun facts about the squirrel that people may not know. For example, his favorite TV show is “Gilmore Squirrels,” favorite songs are “The Mississippi Squirrel Revival” by Ray Stevens and “Squirrels Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper, and his favorite food is “nuts (and Venturi Pizza).”
Dash will start making appearances at Maple Leaf sporting events this weekend, as the men’s soccer team hosts rival Bethel University at 2 p.m. Saturday.