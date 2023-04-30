GOSHEN — Anup Rodrigues, Elkhart, was in the front row Sunday at Goshen College’s 125th Commencement event, as his wife, Juliana Gonsalves, was set to receive her Master of Science in Nursing.
“I’m very excited,” Rodrigues said. “I’m very happy and proud for her. She worked very hard. She never gave up.”
Production Manager Brody Thomas said that about 1,000 people were expected for the event, which started at 3 p.m. He also was hopeful that the rainy weather didn’t disrupt the scheduled procession of graduates.
“It’s a celebration of our graduates,” he said. “We have great speakers and great music.”
The procession did reach the lobby of the Roman Gingerich Recreation and Fitness Center, where it took again this year. After graduates were seated, College President Dr. Rebecca Stoltzfus welcomed the audience and the graduates, which was followed by an invocation by Rachel Nolt, the mother of Class of 2023 graduate Lydia Nolt.
Guest speaker for the event was Dr. Felipe Hinojosa, a civil rights historian and professor at Texas A&M University in College Station, as well as a former 12-year member of the Goshen College Board of Directors. His address, titled “Stay Bold and Be Still,” was followed by the conferring of degrees, verses of the college alma mater sung by the Senior Ensemble, a benediction by Dr. Malinda Berry and closing out with a recessional.
“There are good things coming to Goshen College,” Hinojosa said, encouraging the class of 2023 to spread their knowledge to make a positive difference in the world. “Graduates, take these memories with you. Education is the one thing no one can take away from you, but it is something you can give away.”
The event was the final event in a weekend long series, including a Senior Art Exhibit, Academic Department receptions and others Saturday, as well as a Commencement Brunch which took place Sunday morning.
“Today is YOUR DAY,” Hinojosa said in closing to the Class of 2023.