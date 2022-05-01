In his last commencement speech as a member of the faculty of Goshen College, Dr. John D. Ross spoke of the “new chapter” on which the Class of 2022 is about to embark on.
“We are deeply grateful,” he told graduates, faculty, family members and guests at the Sunday event, which took place at the Roman Gingerich Center on the GC campus, the 124th such event at the college, adding that the event reflected a “mix of excitement and anticipation.”
A total of 203 graduates, both at the undergraduate and graduate level, received degrees. The event included an introduction from Dr. Rebecca Stoltzfus, followed by the commencement address, recognition of retirees, the confirming of degrees, a performance of the Goshen College Alma Mater, a benediction and a recessional.
Brian Mast, Executive Director of the Music Center and one of the event coordinators, noted that last year’s event was limited to faculty and students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re really excited to have family and friends celebrating in person,” Mast said shortly before the event got underway.
