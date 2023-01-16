GOSHEN — It was nearly standing room only for the 2023 King Celebration convocation at Goshen College Monday morning.
“It’s an opportunity to reflect and learn about the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and other individuals from Civil Rights Movement,” said Dean of Students Gilberto Perez Jr. shortly before the program started in the college church/chapel, one of a number of programs in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. birthday holiday the college hosted over the weekend.
At 10 a.m., the program began with an opening prayer from Dr. Cathy Stoner.
“We are made good,” Stoner said. “Let us celebrate that today.”
Music was provided by Shout for Joy, a children’s choir, Queen Sisters, who performed “Stand Up,” and from Roy Jennings on piano.
The keynote speaker of the event was Dr. Darryl Heller, director of the IU South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center and an assistant professor of women’s and gender studies.
Heller, who’s relationship with Goshen College dates back to 1984, described Dr. Martin Luther King as “one of the greatest leaders this country has ever produced.”
In his presentation, he placed special emphasis on black women who participated in the movement at a number of levels and points in time, such as Dr. Bernice Johnson Reagon, Ella Josephine Baker, Ida B. Wells and others — women who’s contributions were substantial, but are not always widely known or recognized.
“All of them were history makers and played a central role in the movement,” Heller said.
Since arriving in South Bend in 2015, Heller has brought his experience as an organizer and activist to the work of the Civil Rights Heritage Center, transforming it into a vibrant hub of activity in the fight for civil rights and social justice, according to the GC website. He also teaches and facilitates discussions on the difficult topics of the history of racism and white supremacy, race construction, and the intersection of race and gender.
To learn more, visit https://clas.iusb.edu/centers/civil-rights/index.html.