GOSHEN — Seven student winners of the 2021 Goshen College Concerto-Aria Competition will perform arias and individual concerto movements with the Goshen College Symphony Orchestra, directed by Brian Mast, Music Center executive director and interim GCSO conductor, in the 61st annual Concerto-Aria Concert this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall.
There will be limited in-person attendance, restricted to Goshen College faculty, staff, and students only. This concert can be viewed online at goshen.edu/livestream.
Performing are:
• Petenei Tacu, a junior, will perform Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major, K. 467 by W.A. Mozart;
• Kailey Rice, a soprano, and Lisa Rosado Rivera, a soprano, will perform “Eifersuchtsduett” from Die Dreigroschenoper (Three Penny Opera) by Kurt Weill
• Alena Miller, a sophomore, will perform “Introduction et Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28” by Camille Saint-Saëns on violin.
• Bek Zehr, a mezzo-soprano, will perform “Parto, parto” from La Clemenza di Tito by W.A. Mozart;
• Sisters Abigail Greaser, a senior, and Caroline Greaser, a sophomore, will perform Duo for Two Violins & Orchestra “Navarra,” Op. 33 by Pablo de Sarasate.
