NEW YORK — Goshen College broadcasting students won five national first-place awards from 19 nominations at this year’s Intercollegiate Broadcasting System’s Multimedia Conference, which was held March 7 in New York City. The five first-place awards are the most by any college at this year’s competition.
“Our students have a deep appreciation for the culture of excellence that’s been established over the years,” Jason Samuel, Globe general manager and assistant professor of communication, said. “They understand that we are judged by the same standards as all other broadcasting programs and that there are no shortcuts to being the best. Winning awards is never easy but it never gets old either. I am grateful for each of them and their talents, and would hold this staff up against any other in the college ranks.”
Globe Radio and Globe TV students gathered with more than 1,000 other broadcasting students from across the country at the 80th annual IBS International Media Conference. Students from 91.1 The Globe, Goshen College Communication Department’s student-run radio and television co-curricular, earned 19 nominations in this year’s national competition, including Best College Radio Station in the Nation (less than 10,000 enrollment).
“I was blown away, but not surprised, that The Globe had won first place in more categories than any other college,” Riley Friesner, a senior broadcasting major from Elkhart and student station manager, said. “We work hard, and I had no doubt in my mind that it would pay off.”
Eleven Goshen College students were finalists in 19 different categories, including the Best College Station in the Nation award for the 10th consecutive year. Goshen College’s entries were some of the more than 3,000 entries representing a diverse group of schools, from large NCAA Division I universities to other small liberal arts colleges. Those who were nominated represent the top 5% of the students who entered the competition.
First-place awards included:
• Kadie Spoor, a junior broadcasting major from Valparaiso, for Best On-Air Personality and Best Use of YouTube.
• Alyson Prigge, a senior public relations major from Hamler, Ohio; Nathan Pauls, a junior communication major Kinzers, Pennsylvania; and Ben Hathaway, a junior film production major from Goshen, for Best Variety Television Program.
• Benjamin Cotton, a senior broadcasting major from Columbia, Tennessee, for Best TV Sports Report.
• Zachariah Begly, a junior broadcasting major from Evanston, Illinois, and Bryce Stopher, senior broadcasting major from Goshen, for Best Use of Sound Effects in Radio Production.
National finalists included:
• William Troyer, a junior broadcasting major from Goshen, and Benjamin Cotton for Best Play-by-Play Video.
• Jeremiah Sherill, a sophomore film production major from Goshen, for Best TV Commercial.
• Riley Friesner, a senior broadcasting major from Elkhart, for Best Radio Commercial and Best Radio PSA.
• Tanner Camp, a senior broadcasting major from Fremont, Indiana, and Kadie Spoor, Bryce Stopher, Benjamin Cotton and Nathan Pauls, for Best Radio Morning Show.
• Alyson Prigge, for Best Press Release and Best Live Radio Broadcast Promotional Event.
• Ben Hathaway, for Best Use of Graphics.
• Zachariah Begly, for Best Political News Coverage.
Globe TV staff are national finalists for Best Television Newscast, Best Use of Social Media, Best Give-a-way and Best Foreign Language Radio Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.