GOSHEN — Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus announced the first recipients of the college’s inaugural Global Citizenship Award Aug. 31 during the opening convocation on campus.
Suzanna Yoder, a social work major from Wellman, Iowa, received the first place award of a $10,000 scholarship. Giovana Gaona, a public health major from Elkhart, and Cadence Lee, a music and education double major, also from Elkhart, were the two runner-ups and received $5,000 scholarships.
The Global Citizenship Awards will be given annually to three Goshen College students who best represent the college’s five core values: Christ-centeredness, passionate learning, servant leadership, compassionate peacemaking and global citizenship, a GC news release stated.
Shashi Buluswar, a 1990 Goshen College graduate who was an international student from India, provided funding and worked with the college to create the scholarship program. Buluswar is currently on the faculty at UC Berkeley, and the CEO of Global Health Labs, an organization created in 2020 by Bill Gates and the Gates Foundation to develop scientific and technological innovations for global health.
Buluswar has consulted with international NGOs, foundations, governments, social entrepreneurs and the United Nations, and pioneered the Institute for Transformative Technologies, bringing to life breakthrough technological solutions for combating global poverty. He was one of the 2020 Goshen College Culture for Service Alumni Award recipients.
“Goshen College is one of the very few academic institutions anywhere in the world to place such an extraordinary emphasis on service towards universal rights, equity and justice,” said Buluswar in the release. “That, combined with the generous scholarship GC provided me, laid the foundation for what has been a truly rewarding career. Indeed, it is what set me on the path to try and become a true global citizen. I’m hoping this award will help other GC students embark on a similar path.”
To learn more visit www.goshen.edu.