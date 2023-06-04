GOSHEN — Goshen College’s Performing Arts Series returns for its 26th year during the 2023-24 season with 10 performances featuring new artists and returning favorites to Goshen.
Season ticket package reservations are now available online and will go on sale in-person at 9 a.m. Monday at the college’s box office at 574-535-7566 or boxoffice@goshen.edu. Season ticket packages save 10% off of the full-price tickets. Individual concert tickets, if available, will go on sale Aug. 1.
The 2023-24 line-up is below:
Flor de Toloache
7:30 p.m. Sept. 1
Non-package ticket pricing: $35, $30, $20
The Latin Grammy-winning, all-female mariachi group Flor de Toloache mixes tradition and innovation, breaking boundaries with its edgy, versatile and fresh take on traditional Latin American music.
With a total of five studio albums to date, “Las Flores,” as their fans call them, recently released Motherflower, described by the artists as a fiercely feminist mosaic of genres inspired by mariachi.
The Lone Bellow
7:30 p.m. Sept. 23
Non-package ticket pricing: $40, $35, $25
The Nashville-based trio struck out on their own for their new album, Love Songs for Losers, dreaming up a singular sound encompassing everything from arena-ready rock anthems to sprawling Americana tunes. The album was recorded at the possibly haunted former home of the legendary Roy Orbison, according to publicity information provided by the college.
Apollo’s Fire — Handel’s Israel in Egypt
7:30 p.m. Oct. 20
Non-package ticket pricing: $45, $40, $35
The Grammy-winning ensemble Apollo’s Fire is a period-instrument orchestra founded by harpsichordist and conductor Jeannette Sorrell. Dedicated to the Baroque ideal that music should evoke passion in the listeners, Apollo’s Fire brings to life the music of the past for audiences of today. For this special performance, the orchestra will be joined by a chorus for a performance of Sorrell’s new adaptation of Handel’s Israel in Egypt.
The Wailin’ Jennys
7:30 p.m. Oct. 27
Non-package ticket pricing: $55, $50, $45
Back in Goshen by popular demand with new songs from their upcoming album, Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody and Heather Masse bring three distinct voices that together make the achingly perfect vocal sound of the Juno award-winning Wailin’ Jennys.
Their acoustic blend of bluegrass, folk and roots music has been featured alongside Bonnie Raitt and Rosanne Cash.
A Chanticleer Christmas
7:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Non-package ticket pricing: $45, $40, $35
Called “the world’s reigning male chorus” by The New Yorker magazine, the San Francisco-based, Grammy-winning ensemble Chanticleer will present “A Chanticleer Christmas,” the group’s most beloved program. The concert presents the power and mystery, warmth and intimacy of the season through Gregorian chant, Renaissance and contemporary gems, and traditional carols.
Kurt Elling
7:30 p.m. Jan. 26, 2024
Non-package ticket pricing: $45, $40, $30
Renowned for his singular combination of robust swing and poetic insight, two-time Grammy winner Kurt Elling has secured his place among the world’s foremost jazz vocalists. The New York Times proclaimed Elling, “the standout male vocalist of our time.”
American Patchwork Quartet and Martha Redbone Roots Project
7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 2024
Non-package ticket pricing: $40, $35, $25
Join Martha Redbone and American Patchwork Quartet for a night of soulful and captivating music that celebrates the rich cultural tapestry of America. Martha Redbone's soul-stirring voice and music are “a brilliant collision of cultures,” says the New Yorker.
American Patchwork Quartet, conceived by multi-Grammy award-winner Clay Ross, is on a mission to reclaim the immigrant soul of American Roots Music.
International Guitar Night
7:30 p.m. March 9, 2024
Non-package ticket pricing: $35, $30, $20
International Guitar Night is the world’s premier touring guitar festival, each show bringing together the most interesting and innovative acoustic guitar luminaries in the world for a special evening of solos, duets and quartets that highlight the dexterity and diversity within the world of acoustic guitar. The 24th-anniversary lineup includes Luca Stricagnoli from Italy. The amazing acoustic rock interpreter will perform on his custom 3-neck guitar. Vietnamese Thu Le’s nylon string artistry stretches from classical to contemporary. Brazilian Marco Pereira, the master composer and performer, first toured with International Guitar Night in its early days and returns for his final go-round in 2024. And Australian Minnie Marks, the irrepressible blues slide guitarist and singer, is not only new to International Guitar Night but will be making her North American debut.
MALEVO
7:30 p.m. March 23, 2024
Non-package ticket pricing: $40, $35, $25
MALEVO, created by director, choreographer and dancer Matías Jaime, is an all-male group specializing in Malambo, a traditional Argentine folk dance of virility and dexterity. The group seeks to take Malambo beyond its limits with a modern, avant-garde and transgressive approach, merging it with other dance styles like flamenco and urban percussion.
After being named an official “Cultural Ambassador to the National Identity of Argentina,” special performances with Latin pop-star Ricky Martin, Cirque du Soleil, a year-long residency at Universal Studios Japan and making it to the semi-finals on the hit TV show America’s Got Talent, MALEVO is excited to present a new touring performance.
Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn
7:30 p.m. April 13, 2024
Non-package ticket pricing: $50, $45, $40
Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, “the king and queen of the banjo” (Paste Magazine), have a musical partnership like no other. Béla Fleck is a 15-time Grammy winner who has taken the instrument across multiple genres, and Abigail Washburn a singer-songwriter and clawhammer banjo player who re-radicalized it by combining it with Far East culture and sounds. Together, Fleck and Washburn take audiences on a captivating musical journey using seven different banjos, blending Appalachian folk, bluegrass and jazz elements, influenced by Washburn’s work in folk music diplomacy in China.
MORE INFORMATION
This year’s regular season ticket package again includes six concerts. Four core performances are set for each season ticket (Apollo’s Fire — Handel’s Israel in Egypt, The Wailin’ Jennys, A Chanticleer Christmas and Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn). Choose two or more additional performances from the remaining choices.
Past season ticket holders will receive priority seating if they return their order form before June 23. Save 10% on each performance by purchasing a season ticket package. Individual concert tickets, if available, will go on sale Aug. 1.