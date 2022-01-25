GOSHEN — Goshen College has announced a new program to increase college access and affordability for Indiana students. The All IN program promises to cover 100 percent of tuition for new income-eligible Indiana students, beginning in the fall of 2022.
“We’re excited to be able to offer this new program that removes additional barriers for students who want a transformative college education,” said Dominique Burgunder-Johnson, vice president for marketing and enrollment in a news release. “When finances come between students and the opportunity for an excellent education, we all miss out.”
To qualify for the program, students must be an Indiana resident, receive admission to Goshen College for Fall 2022, submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before April 15, and qualify for maximum federal and Indiana need-based financial aid. High school seniors and transfer students are both eligible to qualify for the program.
The All IN financial aid package will include federal and state grants, Goshen College academic and achievement scholarships, Goshen College grants and Federal Direct Student loans. No additional application is required for this program, the release added.
Currently, 99 percent of Goshen College traditional undergraduate students receive financial aid, with last year’s aid package per student averaging $26,930.
“Goshen College students also graduate with less debt than the national average for publics and privates, and less than graduates from Indiana publics,” the release stated. “Plus, 83 percent of Goshen College graduates complete their degree in four years, which saves them considerable money and gets them into their careers sooner.”
