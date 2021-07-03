GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members Tuesday will be asked to consider a land annexation connected to the proposed construction of a major multi-facility industrial development on the city’s southeast side.
During the meeting, council members will hear a request by development firm Last Dance LLC for annexation by the city of two parcels totaling approximately 163 acres generally located on the north and south sides of C.R. 36, west of C.R. 31 and east of the railroad.
According to Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the city, the two parcels, known as Tract 1 and Tract 2, are directly connected to plans by Last Dance LLC to construct a new multi-building industrial campus on a 150-acre parcel, known as Tract 3, located just southeast of the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds along C.R. 36/East College Avenue.
Hutsell noted that the former owner of the three parcels, Lippert Components, previously had Tract 3 annexed into the city in 2018 as part of a plan to use the site as the location of a $20 million facility focused on light manufacturing, research and development. That plan would later fall through, however, and Last Dance LLC purchased the parcel from Lippert last fall.
Following that purchase, Last Dance LLC went on to purchase an additional 100 acres east of Tract 3 in November, now known as Tract 1, and another 63 acres of nearby land located on the south side of East College Avenue in February, now known as Tract 2.
Council members got the initial ball rolling on the project during their June 15 meeting, when they approved an infrastructure funding agreement with Last Dance LLC connected to the group’s plans to construct the new multi-building industrial campus on Tract 3.
During Tuesday’s meeting, council members will hold a public hearing on the proposed annexation of tracts 1 and 2, formally identified as the “County Road 36 Annexation Area.”
Following the hearing, the council will then be asked to approve and adopt a fiscal plan for the annexation area, which establishes the city’s plans for extending municipal services, such as sewer and water, to the site.
Following that action, the council will then be asked to approve the actual annexation request for tracts 1 and 2 on first reading only. Should the request be approved on first reading, the request will then move forward for a second and final reading at a future meeting.
According to Hutsell, should the annexation request ultimately be approved, Last Dance LLC plans to invest $26 million into the site over the next three years, which includes a commitment to construct two manufacturing buildings and one lamination building on Tract 3 by Jan. 1, 2023
Additionally, the group also has plans to construct a fourth manufacturing building on Tract 3 by Jan. 1, 2025, a fifth by Jan. 1, 2026, and a sixth by Jan. 1, 2027, with additional development potential on tracts 1 and 2.
With successful completion of the project, Hutsell noted that Last Dance LLC anticipates bringing approximately 500 new jobs to the area with an average wage of $40 per hour.
CLIMATE ACTION PLAN
Also Tuesday, council members will be asked to approve the Goshen Government Operations Climate Action Plan, which aims to make city government operations more environmentally friendly.
According to Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley, city forester and director of the Goshen Department of Environmental Resilience, he and his staff began work on the plan back in June of 2020, utilizing as a resource the Youth Environmental Resolution passed by the council in the spring of 2019.
At the heart of that resolution is a call for local government operations to target net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2035.
“The 2021 Goshen Climate Action Plan for Local Government Operations is the city’s first attempt to reduce its impact on the global climate crisis,” the plan states. “This plan is also an attempt to curb the climate change impacts that threaten the city and local community. At its heart, this plan is offered as a map toward equity for all of Goshen’s residents, now and into the future, human and non-human alike. Seeking a more fully humane community is in the deepest interest of all.”
As proposed, the new climate action plan includes nine major emission reduction strategies.
“Each strategy comprises unique programs and goals that will need implementation,” the plan states. “After implementation, monitoring efforts should occur to evaluate this plan’s efficacy. When sections of this plan appear to be lacking or ineffective, the city should alter its course of action to achieve more desirable outcomes. The sum of these efforts combined with added efforts in future revisions are expected to achieve net-zero emissions by 2035 and increase resiliency across the city and community.”
A breakdown of the nine primary strategies is as follows:
• Strategy 1: Energy management of buildings and facilities — This section focuses on energy consumed in building and facilities and target goals for reduction.
• Strategy 2: Solid waste management — This section examines solid waste emissions, expenses, and proposes strategies to reduce waste.
• Strategy 3: Sustainable transportation — This section discusses transportation needs and challenges in emissions reductions.
• Strategy 4: Sustainable infrastructure — This section discusses infrastructure challenges as a result of climate change.
• Strategy 5: Utility processes — This section discusses the utility’s constant need to innovate and the challenges associated with emissions reductions.
• Strategy 6: Sustainable land use — This section discusses the need for an ecosystem approach to developing climate change mitigation and adaptation policies.
• Strategy 7: Tree canopy — This section discusses the importance of the city’s goal of 45% tree canopy by 2045 and the challenges that climate change brings in preparing for a changing urban forest, especially through species migration.
• Strategy 8: Sustainable energy — This section is a brief introduction to the concept of developing municipal-owned sustainable energy systems.
• Strategy 9: Education — This section focuses on the importance of education for leadership and staff to provide the culture and inspiration to innovate city systems as needed to keep pace with a changing climate.
“The nine central strategies which the plan develops are a starting point for reducing costs associated with energy consumption and reducing the resulting emissions,” the proposal states. “Over time, participation from city departments will refine and sharpen these strategies toward the express goal of zero emissions. The plan is designed to help the city government operate with fiscal responsibility, tend a healthy and sustainable ecosystem, and care equitably for employees and city residents.”
The Goshen City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the Goshen Police & Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.