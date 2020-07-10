GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members this week approved an ordinance unanimously endorsing the Elkhart County Health Department’s recent order mandating the wearing of face coverings in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Elkhart County Health Officer Lydia Mertz issued the mandatory mask order June 29 following an alarming up-tick in positive COVID-19 cases as the county worked to emerge from quarantine.
Under the order, everyone in Elkhart County is now required to wear a face mask when they cannot maintain a 6-foot social distance in indoor and outdoor public areas and all employees and visitors to businesses must wear masks.
“As shown by the experience of others, without a substantial addition to our current methods of infection control, Elkhart County will experience continued worsening in the rate of infection, further strains on our health system, and further deaths,” Mertz said at the time of the order’s issuance.
DECLARING SUPPORT
In calling for passage of the city’s ordinance, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman noted he felt it was important for the city to officially declare its support for the mask order, particularly given the fact that the county’s mask mandate does not carry penalties for violations, and thus is essentially not enforceable.
“I just think we need to do all we can,” he said of supporting the mandate. “This isn’t fun. I don’t like wearing these (masks). But I’d much rather wear a mask than see our economy shut down again.”
Council member Megan Eichorn, D-District 4, agreed, noting that she, as an employee of Goshen Community Schools, feels it is particularly important for the city to voice support for mask-wearing as students prepare to return for the new school year in August.
“Working for the school, I know how difficult it can be to get kids to wear masks, and staff, to be honest, and so we have to get some more support,” Eichorn said. “I think that having the city pass this will put a little bit more weight behind what the schools can do. We need to be able to support our teachers and our administrators as much as we can. And parents just need to be good stewards of wearing a mask. They need to show their kids that wearing a mask is OK; teach them how to do it, especially the little ones, starting now. It’s not going to be easy, but we can help them make it a little bit less hard.”
Council president Brett Weddell, R-At-Large, noted he feels the new city ordinance would also be a benefit to the city’s downtown business owners, as some have recently raised concerns related to customers choosing not to wear masks despite the county mandate.
“I think it’s important that we support it,” Weddell said. “And I agree with the mayor. I don’t enjoy wearing it, but I enjoy being outside of my house, not locked in. So, anything we can do to help the impact of getting others in our community to realize the importance of this I support.”
THE ORDINANCE
As approved, the city’s new ordinance outlines five specific areas in which it supports the county’s mask mandate. They are:
1. The Common Council fully endorses and supports the Elkhart County Health Department’s face covering mandate issued by the Elkhart County Health Department on June 29, 2020.
2. Consistent with the mandate, the Common Council expects and encourages all residents and visitors of Elkhart County to fully comply with the mandate and, subject to the exceptions set forth in the Guidance, wear face coverings any time they are at: (a.) an indoor area open to the public, including public transportation; (b.) an outdoor public area where a distance of 6 feet from individuals outside of their household cannot be maintained; or (c.) a private indoor or outdoor area where a distance of 6 feet from individuals outside of their household cannot be maintained.
3. The Common Council supports requiring all employers in Elkhart County to amend their COVID-19 continued operations plan, first mandated in Section 4 of Executive Order 20-26 and still required by Section 5.b of Executive Order 20-32, to require all employees and visitors to wear face coverings in accordance with Public Health Order No. 01-2020.
4. The Common Council reminds all residents that Stage 4 outlined in Executive Order 20-32 still requires individuals entering open businesses and those individuals attending public and private gatherings to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet of separation between all individuals of different households.
5. The Common Council strongly recommends that all private and public gatherings in Elkhart County be limited to 50 people. The one exception to this strong recommendation is for any events that have already received approval from the Elkhart County Health Department after a review of the safety and protective measures established for the event (e.g. graduation ceremonies).
LEADING BY EXAMPLE
Prior to the ordinance’s approval, Stutsman made a point of thanking city staff for their ongoing diligence related to consistent mask-wearing, noting that the city had essentially imposed its own mask mandate for city employees well before the county’s mandate was officially declared.
“I believe it was back in April that we started having city staff wear masks whenever they couldn’t social distance. They’ve been great about it,” Stutsman said. “We’re a government entity asking people to do this, and I’m just proud to know that we are doing it. We’re leading by example.”
