GOSHEN — In a special session Monday evening, Goshen City Council members narrowly passed a public health ordinance establishing incremental fines for violations of the COVID-19 mitigation directives recently issued by the Elkhart County Health Department and Elkhart County Board of Commissioners.
The ordinance, which was passed in a vote of 4-3 in favor following more than two hours of discussion, followed a Dec. 4 press release issued by the mayors of Goshen, Elkhart and Nappanee indicating their intentions to bring such an ordinance to their councils with the goal of supporting the countywide effort to combat COVID-19.
Voting for passage of the ordinance Monday were council members Brett Weddell, R-At Large; Julia King, D-At Large; Megan Eichorn, D-District 4; and Gilberto Pérez Jr., D-District 5. Voting against the ordinance were council members Jim McKee, R-District 1; Doug Nisley, R-District 2; and Matt Schrock, R-District 3.
“I want everyone to know that I do not take this request tonight lightly,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said in introducing the ordinance Monday. “Officials in Elkhart County have been pleading with those in our communities to work with us to slow the spread of COVID-19 for nearly nine months now. Now I stand in front of you asking for help to reduce this spread, to protect our most vulnerable in our population, to further protect our front-line workers, and to help ensure our economy is not shut down again by higher government officials.”
The ordinance, which recognizes and supports the Elkhart County Health Department’s adoption of Public Health Orders 05-2020 and 06-2020, as well as the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners’ adoption of Restated County Ordinance 2020-38, authorizes Stutsman to designate an enforcement team to help implement the terms of the county’s ordinance within Goshen’s boundaries, as county officials have indicated that they do not intend to send county workers into the cities to enforce the new directives.
The county’s ordinance, passed by the board of commissioners Tuesday, outlines a countywide incremental fine structure for businesses found to be violating orders, including a requirement for face mask usage, issued by the Elkhart County Health Department earlier this year.
Set to take effect Dec. 17, the ordinance calls for first-time violators to work with health department staff on complying with the rules. But a second violation could lead to fines of up to $2,500. Three or more violations could result in fines of up to $5,000.
Though the new county ordinance, and subsequently the new city ordinance, add teeth to the county’s health orders, Stutsman noted Monday that the intent behind the city’s ordinance is to better educate violators on slowing the spread of the coronavirus, and not to generate revenue for the city’s coffers.
“At this time, state statute says violating a governor’s order is a Class B misdemeanor. I will not use that option. I will not have our police department charge someone with a criminal offense over these violations, which is why we are creating this ordinance. We can lessen the penalty to a civil fine,” Stutsman said of his intentions with the ordinance. “We will work with businesses and use this as an education tool, and not a revenue generator. We will give businesses a reasonable amount of time to correct violations before we take action. It is my hope that the city of Goshen does not write one fine.
“This ordinance deals with businesses, not individuals. This deals with public events, not family get-togethers,” he added of the ordinance’s scope. “Because of COVID-19, I have had to say goodbye to family friends. I have had to watch friends lose their family members without being able to say goodbye face to face. I watch our health care workers become overwhelmed, and I’ve watched our schools move closer to complete online learning. If we as a community stand together, as our county commissioners, mayors, health officials and school officials have, then we can get ahead of the spread of COVID-19, and show others what it means to be a community. Standing together would eliminate the need for this ordinance, and the county’s ordinance.”
Stutsman noted that the fines outlined in the ordinance will be in place until the ordinance is either rescinded by the council, or the county’s public health order is rescinded in full.
