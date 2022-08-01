GOSHEN — One step closer to redistricting the city, Goshen Common Council passed a first reading of the ordinance which would change Common Council districts for many residents, following the 2020 Decennial Census.
The proposed Option 3 — of four options — was ultimately chosen despite it containing more precinct splits than Option 4, which council members said they also liked. Option 3 had seven precincts split to accommodate the change, while Option 4 only had two.
“A couple of people in the community really encouraged to make sure that we’re not doing any gerrymandering that you hear of a lot in the different redistricting plans for states and federal government. That’s why we’ve set up this process, to try and stay away from that,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said.
Option 3 will see districts redrawn with 6,984 residents in District 1, which currently boasts the largest number of residents at 8,105; 6,988 in District 2, which has 7,034 with current borders; District 3, which is the smallest district in the city at 6,149, would increase to 7,058; and District 4 which is also quite lacking, at 6,319 would increase to 6,813; and District 5 at 6,910 would decrease to 6,674.
The current council precinct borders represent a difference of 31.81% in population between the largest district and the smallest, substantially higher than the recommended 10%. The amended redistricting would lower the overall percentage to just 5.75%, but with seven split precincts.
"If we don’t split the precincts, we don’t split the census blocks either,” Stutsman said.
Earlier in the year, a nonpartisan redistricting committee was formed in order to develop options for how to best redraw the districts within the city due to the results of the 2020 census. The committee established eight parameters for redistricting: districting options needed to be composed of contiguous territory, be reasonably compact, have as close to equal population as possible (within 10%), minimize split precincts between electoral districts, maintain neighborhood cohesiveness, not redistrict existing council members out of their elected district, not consider future population growth, and not consider political affiliations of the district or its residents.
The group also preferred Option 3.
District 4 councilwoman Megan Eichorn, whose district is one of the most impacted by the change, admitted that she preferred Option 3 because it kept her district more compact.
“It keeps the district in the downtown area, which feels better, but I’m not opposed to 4. I just feel like 3 makes more sense in regards to the area it covers,” she said. Many of the other council members appeared neutral either way.
“I tossed a coin several different times between 3 and 4,” District 1 councilman Donald Riegsecker said. “I like the idea of 4 because of less split precincts, but 4 has a little bit more disruption in constituents than 3 does. Three, even though we have more split precincts, it’s divided nice — roads, highways, railroads, whatever. ... I’m comfortable with 3, less disruption I think and everything pretty much stays the way it was. We know that councilman (Matt) Schrock (of District 3) had to pick up some people because he was low, Councilman Eichorn had to pick up some people because she was low, and I had 1,100 too many, so I had to give up something. ... I’m content with 3.”
Goshen city has 25 voting precincts within its four different townships, council president Brett Weddell explained in a previous meeting. Within the precincts, there are 655 census blocks.
The council voted unanimously to amend the ordinance, which is not yet passed, eliminating Option 4, and they voted on Option 3 in the first reading, but Weddell indicated there was not unanimous consent to vote move on to the second reading.
TAX PHASE-IN
COMPLIANCE
Grouper Wild, LLC was found in compliance with its tax phase-in despite not meeting all of the parameters assigned in the initial 2011 designation as an Economic Revitalization Area.
The property, 910 S. Eisenhower Drive, Goshen, was previously owned by Benteler Automotive Co. In September 2021, the property was acquired by Grouper Wild LLC (dba Shiloh). Before and after the sale in 2020 and 2021, Bentley and later Grouper Wild, estimated investing $32.2 million in manufacturing equipment but by the end of 2021 had only invested $24.8 million. They also estimated retaining 304 jobs and adding 98 jobs, but as of 2021 had retained 230 and not added any new jobs. The tax phase-in value is roughly $15,000 for this year.
The companies both blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for their lack of compliance and Benteler’s sale of the property to Grouper Wild.
General Manager Chris Otto brought updated numbers to the council meeting stating he now has more than 430 employees at the end of July, adding almost 200 employees in a matter of four months, with plans to add another 20 by the end of September. Otto added that the company has had to improve equipment in order to ramp up production and employment numbers.
“As we all know, the automotive industry took a pretty significant hit with the supply chain issues that we’ve experienced in the last year and a half or so,” he told the council. “As we have launched our business, Ford is our primary customer — they’re about 85% of my business here in Goshen, and we are basically held captive by their supply chain issues. For example, this week we’ve lost a significant portion of our volume for this week, however, we have substantially increased our full-time employees.”
With production requirements for the Ford Bronco specifically increasing to 700 units per day, Grouper Wild, which produces hot stamp steel components, expects to be at maximum production through the remainder of the year.
As a result of updated information, the council decided to find Grouper Wild not in compliance, but citing that it was caused by factors beyond their control, resulting in the company being considered in substantial compliance.
NEW TRASH SERVICE
Mayor Stutsman urged residents during the council meeting to keep in contact regarding concerns with the implementation of the city’s new trash service, which officially began Monday, following a public comment during the Monday night meeting.
“When we received our bids in, almost all the companies were trying to move to street side instead of alleys because their automated trucks don’t have room in the alley and they don’t have people that want to lift the cans anymore,” Stutsman explained.
Goshen city resident Jon Rhodes expressed concerns during the meeting regarding the new trash service, specifically a policy where Borden Waste-Away Service Inc. will only pick up on streets, and no longer in alleys. He explained that a blanket policy for handling trash pick up isn’t what’s best for all residents and roads within the city. Pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic, which he said are already strained in some parts of town, would be negatively impacted.
“My house personally is almost up against the sidewalk itself with very little area to place a can, and there is very no way to place the can near the road without blocking the sidewalk,” Rhodes said.
He added that his concern, however, isn’t specifically for himself — it’s for his neighbor, a disabled woman living in an apartment home where all the residents previously brought their trash to the alley for pickup. During the winter, he said, the neighbor would be unable to drag the trash bin from behind the home across the lawn and the snow to the front street.
“I travel 26 weeks out of the year,” Rhodes explained. “I can’t be there during a snowstorm to shovel a path as it comes down and my snowblower will not work in grass.”
Rhodes told the council that such policies regarding trash service create potential injury for many people including himself and his neighbor.
Stutsman responded.
“Whenever communities switch the trash, especially when there’s a company switch — which fortunately we’re not involved with a company switch — there’s always issues that pop up like this,” Stutsman told him. “We’ve been taking phone calls and we’re adjusting things appropriately to make sure that we can address especially people that do have the physical issues to get the cans into a certain spot.”
Stutsman requested that anyone with issues regarding the new trash service contact the city to help recreate a solution.
“Don’t assume that it’s just a flat-out rule and we’re going to stick to it," he said, "because we do want to make sure it's a service that benefits our community members.”
FLUORIDE FEARS
Loren Slabaugh expressed concerns regarding a recent city water report indicating what he believed to be considerable amounts of fluoride in drinking water.
Slabaugh previously addressed the council regarding studies indicating neurotoxicity of current water fluoridation levels. He questioned whether or not the city had put research into his claim or effort into warning citizens about the risks of increased fluoride.
Director of Public Works Dustin Sailor told Slabaugh and the council that while he’s unsure if the water department has examined reports that state positively or negatively on fluoride consumption, the Goshen Water Department did perform a survey of other Indiana municipalities and confirmed that the majority of water providers were also providing fluoride in their water.
Slabaugh read an excerpt from fluoridealert.org, quoting a statement from the article made by British scientists Vyvyan Howard, Spedding Micklem and Paul Connett, claiming that damage to the brain in early fetal development and infancy cannot be repaired.
“I, for one, am not going to tolerate official just smearing things or making it sound confusing and not giving the public clear, honest information, and letting the public make their own decisions,” Slabaugh said. “It’s not in the jurisdiction of this council to decide what kind of medication goes into the citizens of Goshen.”
Stutsman requested copies of the studies mentioned in the article, and told Slabaugh that he and the council would review them, and speak to state leaders regarding the topic.
“It’s not our intent to try to pull the wool over anyone’s eyes,” Stutsman told him. “We’re very upfront about the fluoride in our water and we will look at any studies you can send us.”
GOSHEN THEATER
Executive director of the Goshen Theater, Susan Visser, presented to the council an update on recent projects at the theater, as the first of what she hopes to be yearly presentations. Visser addressed renovations, change in management, and collaborations with other local businesses and community organizations, adding that she hopes the theater will become a hub for children’s activities and learning and community engagement.
“As a community-based organization, we want to hear from as many people as possible,” she said.
The theater will begin its strategic planning process, which will begin in January. She urged the council to be a part of the process.
The mayor and several council members expressed gratitude toward the theater for its recent improvements, partnerships and programming.