GOSHEN — City council members approved the city’s 2020 budget during their meeting Tuesday evening.
The budget passed unanimously by the council’s members was nearly unchanged from the budget approved by the council on first reading during its Oct. 1 meeting.
“A big thank you to all the department heads. They’ve put a lot of work into this throughout the year, and they work really hard with me when we’re doing the budget, and I appreciate how they manage these dollars for all of us,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said prior to Tuesday’s vote. “They’re doing a great job, and I think we have an amazing team here in the city of Goshen.”
All in all, a total of just under $48 million in budget requests from across all funds were approved, up from the $45 million approved by the council for the city’s 2019 budget.
A breakdown of the budget’s top funds, known as the “Big Four,” as compared to the 2019 budget is as follows:
• General Fund: $22.6 million, up from the $20.5 million approved for 2019
• Motor Vehicle Highway: $3.3 million, up from the $2.7 million approved for 2019
• Parks and Recreation: $2.6 million, up from the $2.5 million approved for 2019
• Public Safety LOIT: $2.3 million, up from the $1.1 million approved for 2019
According to accounting firm Baker Tilly, who handles budgetary oversight for the city, the 2020 budget’s “Big Four” account for approximately 93% of the city’s payroll and benefits, 98% of supplies purchased for the city, 62% of services and charges and 52% of the city’s capital budget.
THE BUDGET
As approved, a majority of the funding increases included in the 2020 budget were due to a 2.5% raise in wages for city employees and the rising cost of health insurance.
The budget also included requests for additional staffing in Central Garage, the Street Department and the Police Department, with each of the three departments requesting one additional staff member for 2020.
Additionally, the 2020 budget also includes $525,529 earmarked for the establishment and operation of the city’s new Department of Environmental Resilience, which Stutsman had proposed earlier this year as a way to organize and promote various green initiatives and efficiencies within the city, such as plans for carbon neutrality by 2035 and the establishment of a 45% urban tree canopy by 2045.
Council members officially approved the creation of the new department in September.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, council members;
• Authorized the purchase of real estate at 1511 N. Eisenhower Dr. for use in the planned expansion of the city’s Kercher well field.
• Approved an emergency resolution allowing for the transfer of $75,000 from the city’s general fund to go toward the repair of recent storm damage at the Goshen Fire Department’s Central Fire Station, located at 209 N. Third St.
