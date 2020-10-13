GOSHEN — City council members approved the city’s 2021 budget during their meeting Tuesday evening.
The budget passed unanimously by the council’s members was essentially unchanged from the budget approved by the council on first reading during its Sept. 29 meeting.
“I just want to say to the council that I’ve really grown to appreciate our working relationship in the city of Goshen,” Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said prior to Tuesday’s vote. “We’re all talking frequently, and working together for the betterment of the community. So, I appreciate that.”
All in all, a total of less than $51 million in budget requests from across all funds were approved, up from the less than $48 million approved by the council for the city’s 2020 budget.
A breakdown of the budget’s top funds, known as the “Big Four,” as compared to the 2020 budget is as follows:
• General Fund: $25.2 million, up from the $22.6 million approved for 2020
• Motor Vehicle Highway: $3.6 million, up from the $3.3 million approved for 2020
• Parks and Recreation: $2.5 million, down from the $2.6 million approved for 2020
• Public Safety LOIT: $2 million, down from the $2.3 million approved for 2020
According to accounting firm Baker Tilly, who handles budgetary oversight for the city, the 2021 budget’s “Big Four” account for approximately 93% of the city’s payroll and benefits, 91% of supplies purchased for the city, 67% of services and charges, and 49% of the city’s capital budget.
THE BUDGET
As approved, a majority of the funding increases included in the 2021 budget are due to a 2% cost-of-living increase for city employees and the rising cost of health insurance.
The budget also includes the addition of a new employee for the recently-formed Department of Environmental Resilience.
A breakdown of the 2021 budget by fund as compared to the 2020 budget is as follows:
• Rainy Day: $0, same as approved for the 2020 budget
• General Fund: $25.2 million, up from the $22.6 million approved for 2020
• Debt Service: $419,650, down from the $423,400 approved for 2020
• Fire Pension: $488,940, down from the $511,187 approved for 2020
• Police Pension: $454,487, up from the $441,205 approved for 2020
• Local Road and Street: $375,000, down from the $640,000 approved for 2020
• Motor Vehicle Highway: $3.6 million, up from the $3.3 million approved for 2020
• Cumulative Fire Special: $320,000, up from the $250,000 approved for 2020
• Parks and Recreation: $2.5 million, down from the $2.6 million approved for 2020
• Aviation/Airport: $273,156, up from the $267,283 approved for 2020
• Cumulative Capital IMP (Cig Tax): $65,024, same as approved for the 2020 budget
• Cumulative Capital Development: $726,000, up from the $563,000 approved for 2020
• Economic Development Income Tax Credit: $2.7 million, down from the $2.8 million approved for 2020
• Cumulative Sewer: $500,000, up from the $460,000 approved for 2020
HOME-RULED FUNDS
A breakdown of the additional funds for 2021, known as home-ruled funds, which are not reviewed by the Department of Local Government Finance, and their 2020 comparisons are as follows:
• Probation Department: $91,060, up from the $87,405 approved for 2020
• Economic Improvement District: $120,000, up from the $55,000 approved for 2020
• Law Enforcement Continuing Education 1: $0, same as approved for the 2020 budget
• Court Fees: $19,950, up from the $19,250 approved for 2020
• Beautification and Restoration Trust: $3,530, up from the $0 approved for 2020
• Residential Lease Fees: $79,150, down from the $79,309 approved for 2020
• Law Enforcement Continuing Education 2: $32,000, down from the $34,000 approved for 2020
• TIF Bond and Interest: $816,873, down from the $818,394 approved for 2020
• Public Safety LOIT: $2 million, down from the $2.3 million approved for 2020
• LOIT Special Distribution: $0, same as approved for the 2020 budget
• Redevelopment Non-Reverting: $347,910, down from the $351,746 approved for 2020
• Storm Water Management: $879,978, up from the $811,613 approved for 2020
• TIF Lippert/Dierdorff: $50,000
• Southeast Goshen TIF: $2.9 million, down from the $3.7 million approved for 2020
• Cemetery Capital Improvement: $9,000
• Non-Revert SR4: $400,000
• Plymouth Avenue TIF: $271,768, down from the $281,427 approved for 2020
• Mill Race Trust: $53,000, up from the $0 approved for 2020
• Cons RR/US 33 TIF: $5.3 million, up from the $4.2 million approved for 2020
Rounding out the 2021 budget is the city’s estimated civil maximum levy, which is listed at $19.9 million, and the city’s estimated loss to the state’s property tax caps for the year, which is listed at approximately $2.7 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.