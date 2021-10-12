GOSHEN — City council members approved the city’s 2022 budget during their meeting Tuesday evening.
The budget passed unanimously by the council’s members included a number of changes from the $71.6 million budget approved by the council on first reading during its Sept. 21 meeting, resulting in an overall budget reduction of approximately $1.8 million.
Of those reductions, approximately $1.6 million came from the General Fund, while another $200,000 came from the EDIT Fund.
All in all, a total of $69.8 million in budget requests from across all funds were approved, up from the $50.9 million approved for the city’s 2021 budget.
Speaking to the nearly $20 million increase over the 2021 budget, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman noted that a significant portion of that increase can be found in the Southeast Goshen TIF Fund, which saw a jump from $3 million in 2021 to $16.5 million in 2022.
“There’s a significant part of our growth in our budget next year, which is our TIF funds carrying over because projects have either been delayed or taken a little longer to get moving,” Stutsman said. “So, we’re taking over it’s almost two full years of a budget in the TIF next year. That’s a huge piece of how much our budget’s growing for 2022.”
Stutsman also noted that the 2022 budget has also been bolstered by a one-time influx of American Rescue Plan fiscal recovery funds that have been distributed to state and local governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Another thing that’s figured into the numbers is our ARP funds, which we’re getting,” Stutsman said. “Those are one-time distribution funds. We’re not going to see those again in the future.”
A breakdown of the budget’s top funds, known as the “Big Four,” as compared to the 2021 budget is as follows:
• General Fund: $28.9 million, up from the $25.2 million approved for 2021
• Motor Vehicle Highway: $3.1 million, down from the $3.6 million approved for 2021
• Parks and Recreation: $3 million, up from the $2.5 million approved for 2021
• Public Safety LOIT: $2.2 million, up from the $2 million approved for 2021
According to accounting firm Baker Tilly, who handles budgetary oversight for the city, the 2022 budget’s “Big Four” account for approximately 93% of the city’s payroll and benefits, 87% of supplies purchased for the city, 64% of services and charges, and 73% of the city’s capital budget.
THE BUDGET
In addition to the TIF and ARP funding increases, a majority of the funding increases included in the 2022 budget are due to a 3.5% cost-of-living increase for all city staff other than sworn Goshen police officers, who will receive a 7% raise.
A sampling of other approved increases includes: bumping the city’s Community Relations Commission director from part-time to full-time; funding the recent additions of the new deputy mayor position and a new grants manager position in the clerk-treasurer’s office; the planned hiring of another full-time attorney for the city’s legal department; a $500,000 bump to the city’s trash collection line; a bump to the city’s property acquisition line to help respond to blight in city neighborhoods; the proposed addition of a new full-time asset manager position for the engineering department; an $83,500 bump to the Central Garage’s part-time line for a potential new mechanic; and a $30,000 bump to the Environmental Resilience Department’s part-time line for the hiring of additional seasonal help.
APPROVED CHANGES
Prior to Tuesday’s vote, Stutsman provided the council’s members with a memo outlining a number of proposed changes to the budget which ultimately resulted in the budget’s $1.8 million reduction. All of the suggested changes were approved by the council unanimously.
Of those changes, a majority involved changes to the Board of Works lines in the General Fund. Two of those changes involved $600,000 reductions in both the BOW Other Equipment Line and BOW Capital Projects Line, which Stutsman explained were needed due to previous calculation errors connected to encumbrances.
“As I was preparing the proposed budget, I was adding the additional dollars to the budgeted amounts for 2021,” Stutsman said. “I recently realized that the column marked 2021 budget in our budget sheets included both the amount budgeted for 2021 plus any encumbrances that carried over from 2020.
“For example, if we budgeted $10 in a line and had a $5 encumbrance, that line now shows as $15,” he added. “If I wanted to add $5 more than we normally spent, I placed in our budget work sheets $20. So, in this example, I inadvertently doubled the amount normally in the line instead of only adding $5. The requested changes below reflect what I meant to happen and correct our budget from being larger than I meant it to be.”
Also approved was a $250,000 increase to the BOW Full-time Personnel line, which Stutsman explained was needed due to the cost-of-living raises included in the budget.
“When the budget process started we were operating with the expectation of a 3% raise, but through negotiations we settled on a 3.5% raise,” Stutsman said. “Goshen PD grew to a 7% raise. These dollars are estimated to help cover any gaps in budgeting due to the altered raises.”
Other approved changes included: a $50,000 reduction in the EDIT Marketing and Promotions line; a $150,000 reduction in the EDIT Capital Projects line; a $105,000 addition to the Legal Department’s Full-time personnel line; and a shifting of several lines from the Community Relations Commission’s budget to the Mayor’s Office budget.
“While we increased lines by $355,000 in the budget, these changes as a whole will account for a reduction of $1,795,000 of the proposed budget,” Stutsman said. “I believe these adjustments will result in a budget that will serve the city and our residents well and at the same time prepares us for the future.”
