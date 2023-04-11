GOSHEN — Another Goshen city-based residential unit owned by landlord Ron Davidhizar is under scrutiny.
The Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety held a public hearing Monday afternoon to determine a course of action for a duplex, located at 907 S. Main St.
The duplex suffered a fire in one of the units in February 2022 and many of the problems with the property have stemmed from that.
“This fire that occurred on the property was over a year ago and he’s done nothing to correct any of it,” Ryan Conrad, compliance officer for the city's rental housing, asserted. Conrad performed inspections on July 5, Nov. 7, Dec. 22, Jan. 19, and last week and reported violations to the city and Davidhizar, resulting in no significant improvements, Conrad said — all while neighbors continue to complain about the deteriorating condition of the property.
Davidhizar was not present at the public hearing.
While repairs are needed internally as well, Conrad said the majority of repairs are external.
As of last week, external repairs to be made on the property included roof repairs and an exposed roof deck, exterior wall damage from the fire, a bathroom leak, uncovered exterior lighting and exposed wiring, exterior doors improperly secured, and numerous broken windows.
“The neighbors have reported that transients and squatters are utilizing the interior space on a regular basis,” Conrad explained.
It’s not the first city ordinance violation Davidhizar has suffered from his vast array of rental properties.
“This is very consistent of this property owner that we notify him of issues and they don’t get fixed, and we end up here and then we end up having to go to court and spend more tax dollars in the future,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman mulled.
In February, Davidhizar was given additional time to make repairs to another rental property located at 518 E. Jefferson St. and then given some additional time after he missed at least two deadlines, with some inspection items pushed back as far as April 15. He’s amassed over the years a slew of local ordinance violations related to loose trash, broken fences, and housing violations, among other things.
“This is one of a few households in this area that he’s got that are well on their way to this condition as well,” Stutsman said. “We’ll just keep hacking away at them one at a time here.”
The landlord was given until May 8 to make the necessary violation repairs at 907 ½ S. Main St. If repairs aren’t resolved satisfactorily, the board says they’ll be taking future action which can include hiring a contractor to make the repairs and billing the owner, or charging fines and fees.