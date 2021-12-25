GOSHEN — Cloudy, drizzly weather Christmas morning didn't keep a small group of volunteers from serving free holiday meals in downtown Goshen.
"It's going pretty well," volunteer Wynn Wellington, a senior at Goshen High School, said as the event got underway. "It's not too busy yet but it's going well."
Karen Wellington, of First Presbyterian Church, and mother of Wynn, served as coordinator of the the church's annual Christmas Day Pancake and Sausage Brunch, which got underway at around 10 a.m. and was set to run until noon. Wellington said the church has hosted a similar holiday meal event for more than twenty years.
This year's event, like last year's, was delivery and carry out/drive-thru only, and Wellington said that as of 10 a.m. the church had delivered 67 meals.
"Because of COVID, it was downsized," Wellington said, adding that the event had been a sit down one for years.
Each meal consisted of four pancakes and three sausage links, with a choice of milk or orange juice, and prepackaged silverware was also provided. Those who took advantage of the carry out option drove around the back of the church, where volunteers met them and took orders before bringing the orders out.
For more information about FPC visit discoverfirstchurch.org.
