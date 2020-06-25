A 29-year-old Goshen man was sentenced Thursday in federal court for his guilty plea to production of child pornography.
Brandon Kramer was sentenced to 188 months (15 1/2 years) in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, by U.S. District Court Judge Jon DeGuilio in South Bend.
According to documents filed in the case, on Aug. 3, 2018, Kramer induced a pre-teen girl to produce two visual depictions of child porn.
The case was investigated by the FBI.
Plymouth man arrested on multiple drug charges
A search warrant for people growing marijuana in their backyard led to the arrest of a Plymouth man on multiple drug-related charges.
According to LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies, at 12:37 a.m. Thursday, LaGrange County officers were joined by Topeka, LaGrange and Shipshewana officers, to search a home at 9045 W. 700 North, Shipshewana.
According to information from the sheriff’s office, it was reported the occupants of that home were growing marijuana in their backyard.
Officers said that when they arrived, they found a 4- to 5-foot-tall marijuana plant in plain view. At that point a search warrant was obtained. The officers found that Addam Long, 13288 Nutmeg Trail, Plymouth, was the only person at the residence at the time. Multiple drug-related items were found inside the home, along with 24 grams of methamphetamine, police reported. A single, 4-foot-tall marijuana plant was located inside an empty, above-ground pool, according to police.
Long was arrested and jailed on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor.
Police said the case remains under investigation with more arrests pending.
ARRESTS
• Ethan Yoder, 22, 3950 N. 760 West, Shipshewana, was arrested by Goshen police at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia in the parking lot at 2408 Lincolnway East. He was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
• Anthony Wilkins, 32, 57616 C.R. 107, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on charges of resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. Officers reported they found a suspicious person, later identified as Wilkins, on C.R. 24 near Concord Valley Drive. He matched the description of a person who fled from Indiana parole officers who were conducting a nearby investigation. Wilkins was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
A 20-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted by a man at Red D Mart, 51451 Ind. 19, Elkhart, at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report.
DRUG SEIZURE
• Multiple items were seized by Goshen police during a search of a place in the 100 block of North 22nd Street at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday. The incident description provided by police shows the case is drug related.
THEFTS & BURGLARIES
• An employee of McDonald’s, 2001 Lincolnway East, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday.
• An employee of Freebies Fireworks Inc., 2611 Peddler’s Village Road, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday that about 200 fireworks products were stolen during a burglary.
• An employee of Maple Indian Cuisine, 127 S. Main St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday that a theft took place.
• A 16-year-old Edwardsburg, Michigan, girl reported to Goshen police at 7:01 p.m. Wednesday that her cellphone was stolen in the 900 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
• Idriss Citte reported to Elkhart County deputies that two white males entered his property at 28080 Old U.S. 33 and stole multiple items and car parts between Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.
• An employee of Timberbrook Mobile Home Park, 54686 C.R. 19, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between midnight Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday, suspects have been breaking into empty homes in the mobile home park. The employee said the suspects have been damaging the empty units and one person also fired a projectile into the side of one of the units.
FRAUD
• Harvey Weston, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was the victim of fraud at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday.
• Christine Delafuenta, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday that she was a victim of fraud.
