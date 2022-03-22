GOSHEN — Several Goshen teams excelled at the recent Indiana Scholastic Chess Team Championships.
The championships, which took place at Morton High School in Hammond March 19, attracted 394 students representing 94 teams from 40 schools across Indiana.
Goshen High School had two teams in the 12th Grade & Under division, and both finished in the top ten. The A team, consisting of Isaac Rescalvo, Soroosh Kermani, Andrew King, and Anton Alstrom, won three matches and lost one for a 4th place finish.
The B team managed a 9th place finish. Team members were Ben Smithers, Aiden Gill, Levi Subera, and Emre Gulec.
In the 8th Grade & Under Division, Bethany Christian finished in 4th place, with 2.5 match points out of 4. Team members were Benjamin Fleming, Benjamin Hoang, Roman Nyce, Kayden Thornton, and Jenny Gonzalez.
The Sixth Grade & Under division was by far the largest, with 42 teams. The Goshen Intermediate A team won four of its five matches to finish in 4th place. Team members were Miles Gillette, Aiden Saner, Boedy Fish, Josxuan Lugo, and Will Hammerstein.
The Goshen Intermediate B team didn’t quite crack the Top 10, but had a creditable day with three match points and a 15th place finish. Team members were Caleb Layne, Carson Kinsey, Zyven Orlowski, and George Hedman.
Bethany Christian also had teams in the 12th & Under division and the 6th & Under Division.
Goshen Junior High also entered a team in the 8th & Under division.
Complete results can be found at http://sci.joepye.net/2022TeamFinalsEntries.htm
