GOSHEN — On Tuesday night, the Goshen Chamber of Commerce hosted its yearly Pitch Night event at the Goshen Theater.
The event was launched in 2016 and has helped a total of 15 businesses gain their footing in the Goshen marketplace, a news release stated.
Within this event, up to six local businesses go before a panel of judges, who are also local business owners, and sell their ideas and needs of their entrepreneurial endeavors.
“It’s like TV’s Shark Tank but with a local twist,” Chamber of Commerce President Nick Kieffer describes on the event’s web page.
This year attendees of the event were able to vote on which of the up-and-coming businesses they felt should win $1,000 of the $10,000 pool.
The 2022 participants of Pitch Night were as followed: 40 Winks, an organizer of sleepover styled events. Guac N’ Squat, a family run restaurant specializing in Mexican treats and fresh guacamole. Saca Los Tacos, a food truck that focuses on giving a cultural twist to Mexican cuisine. Curiva, a medical organization seeking to reduce the incidence of cervical cancer. The Wholesome Tortilla, a family run start-up seeking to dig their roots in Goshen. and Silas Candles, a start-up seeking to bring a unique collection of candles to its customers.
All these businesses have been awarded with a one-year membership in the Chamber of Commerce for participating, but the winners of the event are as followed: Silas Martin, the youngest of the new merchants, was awarded $500 to fund his candle distribution with Silas Candles. Diana Castillo was awarded $3,500 for Saca Los Tacos to continue bringing their own signature blend of different cultures. Johan Vazquez was the attendee pick of the night and won big with $6,000 to support his restaurant, Guac N’ Squat, ensuring there is plenty of guacamole to go around.
All these businesses can be found on Facebook and around Goshen for the community to come and support the local growth the Goshen Chamber of Commerce hopes to achieve with this event, the release added.
The next Pitch Night will be in November of 2023. For details and to learn more about the next wave of businesses coming to Goshen, visit Goshen.org.