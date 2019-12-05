GOSHEN — Members of the Chamber of Commerce said “thanks” Thursday to community and business leaders who have set high standards for service to their customers and community.
At the chamber’s annual meeting, Joe Mehl received the Young Professional of the Year Award; Kevin Deary was awarded the Jerry Trolz Legacy Award; Scott Woldruff was named the Volunteer of the Year; The Community Foundation of Elkhart County was given the Community Contribution Award; Wes Hershberger and John Morningstar of MapleTronics Computers accepted the Large Business of the Year Award; and Kate Leaman, owner of Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn was handed the Small Business of the Year plaque.
Mehl is a marketer at Forest River Inc. He was honored for his work to create a young professionals networking and training group through the chamber.
Deary is chief executive officer of the Elkhart County Boys & Girls Club. Presenter Vince Turner said Deary has been one of his mentors and has guided the local club organization to national prominence in carrying and servicing the needs of children.
Scott Woldruff is the owner of Woldruff’s Footwear. He has been active in the chamber for many years, according to chamber President Nick Kieffer.
The Community Foundation of Elkhart County manages legacy funds for the betterment of county residents.
MapleTronics is owned by Hershberger and recently merged with Blue Star, which was founded in 2004 by Morningstar. The company provides a wide range of information technology services.
Leaman opened her Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn franchise in 2018. The store offers retails sales and fundraising opportunities for local groups.
NEW PRESIDENT
At the meeting, Mike Varner of Kruggel Lawton CPA was announced as the chairman of the chamber board for 2020. He will replace John Place of Ancon Construction.
Varner outlined some of the changes coming for chamber members in 2020. He said the chamber will continue to work city officials on development and may even tackle issues connected to where future development should occur.
Another focus will be on recruiting minority-owned businesses to join the chamber and take part in the programs it offers.
“We also want to encourage, engage and support all minority-owned businesses in our city, including the Latino Business Expo,” Varner said. “We want to keep driving that forward.”
He said that effort will require more engagement between chamber members and the business owners.
Returning soon
A hail storm last spring caused severe damage to the chamber’s roof, resulting in the closing of its space for entrepreneurs, called the Launch Pad. Varner said repairs are done and the chamber will be reopening that space.
“It is a short-term space for them to get started and get their business going and hopefully move on and have a physical space of their own,” Varner said.
Also coming back will be Pitch Night, similar to the TV show Shark Tank, in which local entrepreneurs propose business ideas and seek funding from a chamber panel. Varner said $21,000 was given to support the new ideas in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The program will return in 2020.
