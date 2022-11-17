INDIANAPOLIS — A local artist is being honored for Christmas this year.
As the Indiana State Museum’s 92 County Tree receives 60 updated ornaments this year, they commissioned artists from those counties to create the work.
“The response has been great,” Mark Ruschman, the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites’ senior curator of art and culture, said. “The artists like the challenge, but also, they’re honored to be considered for this project in the first place. They take a great deal of pride in the fact that their piece is going to be hanging on the museum’s tree.”
In Elkhart County, ceramicist Justin Rothshank was chosen to represent.
“It was great to be asked to participate,” the Goshen-based artist said. “I was pleased to be at least noticed or notable enough that he knew about my work and asked me to participate. In that sense I’m glad to have that recognition. The project itself was fun. It was outside of the parameters of a normal commissioned piece. It was a fun piece to work on.”
Rothshank said Elkhart County’s piece is a salad plate featuring the Goshen courthouse, with a map of Elkhart County behind it, and the state bird.
“I have some imagery taken from the Elkhart County Fair, some that reflects the Potawatomi tribe which would have been native to Elkhart County, and an image representing the Amish culture that’s fairly prevalent to Elkhart County,” he added.
While many ideas came to mind when Rothshank began developing the ornament, he didn’t want it to feel cluttered.
Ruschman said trying to locate an artist in every county who could participate in this project certainly had its rewards but also has had its challenges.
He needed artists who could work in three dimensions; who could supply a sketch of what the ornament would look like and a narrative explaining the message of the ornament. Who could meet the specifications (basically, 10 inches by 15 inches and no more than five pounds); who could meet deadline.
“It’s not that there aren’t plenty of artists out there,” he said. “It’s that this project requires a certain skillset, and sometimes you have to have a few different conversations to figure out whether this is going to work.”
The 92 County Tree has been a staple of the state museum since 2008. At the time, the two-stories-tall tree was decorated with a combination of ornaments created by artists or purchased through local historical societies. The refresh of the 92 County Tree was made possible by a gift from Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites board member Melissa Caito.