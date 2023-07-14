GOSHEN — Board certified hematologist-oncologist Katarina Leckova has joined Goshen Center for Cancer Care. Leckova diagnoses and treats all types of cancer and has a special interest in treating patients with blood diseases and cancers, such as leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma.
“We are pleased to expand our medical oncology team with the addition of Dr. Leckova,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and Chief Executive Officer. “Her interest in targeted therapies and immunotherapies helps advance our care for patients diagnosed with a wide range of cancers and benign blood disorders.”
Leckova completed fellowship training in medicine at Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, New York. She also received fellowship training in hematology oncology at Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center in Bronx, N.Y.
Leckova received a Doctor of Medicine from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania.