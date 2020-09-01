GOSHEN — A new treatment option at the Goshen Center for Cancer Care is the second of its type to be used in the United States and ninth worldwide.
According to information provided by Goshen Health, a combination of Ethos Therapy, artifical intelligence and machine learning creates and adapts radiation therapy plans for physicians' review within minutes, while the patient remains on the treatment couch.
Usually, the process of preparing this type of treatment plan can take several days, Goshen Health officials stated.
"Precise calculations for tumor targeting and organ sparing are completed prior to the start of treatment," according to information from Goshen Health. "If there are changes to a patient’s anatomy during the course of treatment, a significant delay may occur." So this option eliminates that.
“We are thrilled to offer this revolutionary treatment option to our patients with cancer,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “Investing in this advanced technology provides us with the tools to more safely and effectively treat our patients, while reducing their treatment time.”
The information provided explains that Ethos Therapy is a Varian Adaptive Intelligence solution that creates individualized patient profiles and adapted treatment plans. The goal of adaptive therapy is to better target the tumor, reduce the exposure of radiation to healthy tissue and potentially improve overall outcomes. An added advantage is patients can finish their treatments in as little as 15 minutes.
"Every patient deserves personalized cancer care," said Chris Toth, president of Varian Oncology Systems. "Varian is honored to be working with Goshen Health as one of the first hospitals nationally to bring Ethos adaptive treatments to patients in Indiana and help all of us move closer to creating a world without fear of cancer."
