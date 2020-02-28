Three things. That’s all Loren Wells wanted to give his children as they were growing up.
The Greencroft Juniper Place resident said he wanted them to have a better life than he had, and that involved for his children to have one mother and one father, one home and the opportunity to go to college.
Wells, who was reflecting on his life a couple of days before his 100th birthday, succeeded on all three counts. And, like anything in life, it came with some joys and costs.
“It wasn’t all a good thing because I missed some of my kids’ things, school, but that’s the way it was,” he said. “We had a good life. My kids didn’t have all they wanted, but they had all they needed, let’s put it that way.”
Today is Wells’ birthday and a party was set to take place at Juniper Place.
‘I’M HERE’
“I don’t know how that happened,” he said of turning a century old. “I didn’t expect to reach 100. I’m here and I feel fairly well for my age. But I would like to turn the clock back to 60 or 70, but that’s not possible.”
Wells was born Feb. 28, 1920.
“I moved around a lot,” he recalled. “My mother passed away when I was 5 years old and I was passed from one grandparent to another, back and forth.”
His dad remarried and he lived with them as well.
“I probably didn’t spend more than two years at any one school district growing up,” he said.
I changed approximately every two years. Some places only one year, and one place (in Michigan), was three years. It was a little bit hard to get a good education … But I did finish high school.”
Along with living in Michigan, he lived in Elkhart, Huntertown and Fremont.
“I grew up during the Depression,” he said. “In 1930, about the middle of the Depression, I was 10 — old enough to realize the circumstances, and you just couldn’t get a job. The first job I guess I had was delivering milk with glass bottles.” He was probably 10 or 12 years old at the time.
“I’d go down to the feed store or elevator and I’d get corn cobs in a gunny sack and I’d sell them to elderly people for 5 cents a bag,” he said about another side job, explaining the cobs were used to start fires in home stoves.
When he went to Elkhart from Huntertown in 1937, he got a job painting houses — the same job as his dad — for Charlie Fieldhouse, who was their landlord.
“We painted everything brown,” he said. It paid about 30 cents an hour.
Then a job opened up at WW Wilt’s grocery store in Elkhart.
“It was a brand-new self-service store. That sort of service just started. It used to be you’d go in and tell the clerk what you wanted and he’d go to the shelf and get it and bring it back. But this, you went around and picked out what you wanted and that was something new. And they wanted a bag boy to bag the groceries. I took that job so I would have a job while I was going to school, and that was 25 cents an hour.”
‘A PRETTY LONG LIFE’
Because he had come to Elkhart without his parents, Wells was ineligible to play sports, particularly basketball, his junior year of school at Elkhart High School, he said.
“That was a rule they had at that time. So, I thought I’d better keep this job bagging groceries while I was going to school that paid me $4 or $5 a week for spending money. Before that, I didn’t have any spending money,” he said.
His senior year, though, instead of joining the basketball team, Wells opted for cross country and has been running ever since.
He graduated in 1939 from Elkhart High School and obtained a job in Elkhart. In 1941, the opportunity opened up for Wells to work on the railroad. He was 21 when he was hired and stayed with the railroad for 40 years until his retirement at age 61 in 1981. He’s now been retired about 38 years.
“It’s been a pretty long life,” he said.
In the railroad business, there are steps of progression.
“I started out as a fireman — I was an engineman,” he said. “You start out as a fireman and you work your way up until you get to be an engineer. It progresses in three steps. You start with steam engines shoveling coal and start in the yard. Those were mostly all hand-fired.”
The next step was a freight. He started as a stoker.
And the next step was passenger.
“After that you got promoted to engineer and start all over,” Wells explained. “You had to go back to the yard as an engineer in the yard and an engineer on freight and then an engineer on passenger. I finished up in 1981 at age 61 as an engineer on Amtrak.”
His line ran between Elkhart and Chicago.
WORLD WAR II
Toward the start of his railroad career though, Wells was drafted into the Army for World War II.
“I was drafted in the Army in 1942 — June — June 22. I took basic training — 13 weeks of that training in Camp Joseph T. Robinson in Little Rock, Arkansas. I was a northern boy and in June and July and August, it was hot in Arkansas. And, at that time, we didn’t have air conditioning.”
After basic training, Wells was assigned to a railroad battalion. Although he had railroad experience, that battalion was not his first choice.
“I tried to get in the Air Corps, but I had railroad experience and they were starting these railroad battalions and that’s where they put me,” Wells said.
And he couldn’t get out of it.
The railroad battalion was under the Corps of Engineers, so he took engineer basic training for 13 weeks. They left for overseas around March or April of 1943, “and I think it was Orange Park, New York, where we shipped out from,” he said.
The railroad corps’ job was to rebuild destroyed railroad lines if needed and then operate them.
Wells said there were four companies in their battalion.
“A Company took care of the tracks. B Company took care of the equipment. I was in C — we operated the equipment. And Headquarters Company, they were overseeing the whole battalion. There were agents along different stations of the railroad. We went in and just took a railroad over. Sometimes we had to rebuild it and sometimes we walked in and, like North Africa, we didn’t have to rebuild the railroad. It was already there. It was run by mostly French and some Arabs too.”
Their first stop was Algiers in North Africa.
“I was in North Africa for 13 months,” he said. “We took over the railroad and operated the railroad in North Africa.”
He explained that German Gen. Johannes Rommel was there at the time and “had some very good German soldiers. We’d take tanks up to our forces and maybe bring prisoners back — a trainload of prisoners.” They took tanks and supplies, whatever was needed for the armed forces. “The Army never carried these railroad battalions before,” he said.
“After 13 months, I thought we might be going home for R&R, but they sent us to Naples, Italy. We had our base in Rome, Italy, and we were there for probably five or six months operating the railroad in Italy.
There, he explained, the corps had to rebuild the railroad. “It was an electric line track right in the middle of the boot. It was kind of a valley … and the railroad was built in that valley. … And when the Germans retreated, they had a thing that had a big arm like that (holding his arm out) and pulled that behind an engine when they left and tore up the railroad. When we went in there, we had to build it up. What we did, they built crossovers from one track to the other. Where the one track was all right, the other side was tore up. We’d switch back and forth until they got a suitable track to operate on.”
Italy had the best and most modern railroad system that they worked on, he said.
“After about six months, we packed all up and I thought we might be going home again. That was at 18 or 20 months in, but we went to Marseilles, France.” The battalion was based in Dijon, France, where they remained another four or five months, operating the railroad in France.
From there, they moved to Frankfurt, Germany. “After three or four months there, the war was over,” Wells said. “I was overseas two and a half years without any R&R back home. They were a little bit slow getting us home after the war was over. That was kind of distasteful, but the war in Japan was still going on and I guess they didn’t know how they were going to use us, and that was the reason they held us.”
He was discharged Nov. 3, 1945.
Wells said he did not get to participate in a parade when he got home — and that was disappointment.
“The girl I had planned on marrying, I had got back, and (she) had found someone else,” he said. “That was very disappointing.”
He eventually married though and, as Wells put it, “I married very well.”
His wife Jean’s father was Dr. Glenn Patrick, a pediatrician in Elkhart, whose offices were on Second Street.
They were married Nov. 23, 1946.
“She went to Indiana (University) for two years,” he said. “I guess she thought she’d had enough of it. I don’t know. But I met her in the summer and we got married in the fall. … We hit it off pretty good.”
They were married a little more than 60 years and had three children: David Wells, Patricia Price and Nancy Fore.
Jean died March 20, 2007.
LIFETIME RUNNER
Perhaps one of the secrets to Wells’ longevity is he’s been pretty physically fit his entire life.
He played basketball and ran cross country in school. He continued running into his 90s and also enjoyed biking and swimming.
“I’ve been somewhat of a runner the biggest share of my life,” he said. Wells ran in clubs in Elkhart and in Longview, Texas, where he and his wife lived in their retirement for around 30 years. He would do a 5K each month with the running club. When he kept running into his 90s, the club had to create a 90 and older division for him, he said.
He even picked up a few running buddies over the years, all of whom where younger than him.
Wells added swimming a couple of times a week when the Elkhart YMCA was built.
“I got up to where I could swim a mile and first thing I know they put me on the aquatic committee,” he said. “And I usually rode a bicycle — I lived about a mile out of Elkhart. … I rode my bicycle down to the Y and back.”
Part of his running path would be Goshen Avenue/C.R. 16. He and his family lived on a small farm off of C.R. 16. It had a lane that ran back to a wooded area along the Elkhart River. It was probably a half mile long, Wells said. So he would take his little dog and they would run the lane.
Farm life and work were also physical and helped keep him in shape. Although, he said, “I didn’t take care of myself when I was young. … Many times I’d get up at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning and go work — lots of times. I was on call most of my life.”
On the farm, “That was a good move I made,” he said. “The first good move was marrying my wife. The second was buying that little farm. We raised — had ponies and horses, a little cattle,” and crops. “I worked seven days a week on the railroad. You work on Sunday just like you do on Monday. … We work around the clock. And I had that farm. I’d get home and work on the farm and go to the railroad to rest,” he chuckled. “But I always did figure, I was young and knew I had to work twice as hard as anybody else if I wanted to get ahead.”
Looking back, Wells said, “I sacrificed a lot. I realize that more now than what I did then.”
