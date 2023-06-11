GOSHEN — It took Goshen over 100 years to acknowledge itself as a sundown town, a place that excludes nonwhite people from remaining in town after sunset.
But in 2015, the city passed the sundown town resolution doing just that, saying “it’s a new day” in the draft. Now, seven years later, Goshen is continuing to set the city on a new course with the second annual Juneteenth celebration.
The event will run Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., commemorating the day the Emancipation Proclamation was enforced in Texas, freeing the last enslaved Black Americans in the United States. The family-friendly celebration is free and will take place at Shanklin Park, or 411 W. Plymouth Ave.
Artisans, performers and food vendors will be there to join in the festivities. Malik Cato, vice president of the Community Relations Commission, said the commission was sure to find Black creators in the area to showcase their talents.
“Goshen’s history is such that the Black population is relatively low, and so, in holding this event, we want to make sure we can showcase at least some of that art and spirit that is still present, despite that history,” he said.
Performers will include Lalo Cura, Lady Mone’ and Regina Shands Stoltzfus. Some of the artisans present will be the Hoosier Mitten Company, Sandra Y. Perez and Marie Ellen Designs.
Another notable artist performing at the celebration is rebel noire and the accomplices.
rebel noire is a musician from Trinidad. Her name is a play on “Code noir,” a list of codes put in place by King Louis XIV in 1685 to police slaves. The music of rebel noire and the accomplices has elements of rock, jazz, R&B, soul and other genres. noire writes about what feels important to her, taking inspiration from singer Nina Simone.
“I’d like to say that the music that I create is kind of written in the key of Black womaness,” she said. “I pay attention to social commentary from the perspective as I experienced it as a black immigrant woman.”
noire doesn’t shy away from engaging people with the emotional stuff she writes, singing about things like white supremacy and Rosewood, Florida, a Black community mobbed in the 1920s. Since Goshen used to be a sundown town, she doesn’t take being asked to participate at the celebration lightly.
noire said African American history is important because it’s a “collective history.”
“For Goshen to not just acknowledge, ‘Oh yeah, okay, we did that thing,’ but to say, ‘All right, we are going to start to do things that show that African Americans and black people, broadly, are welcome here’ is different,” she said.
noire explained that it’s common for places to acknowledge their history but not actually take steps to reverse their actions, so she is excited about Goshen. She wants to be a part of the change, and she hopes the event will continue.
Since this is the second one, Cato wanted to be sure that this one embodies the same “spirit and vibe” as the year prior. He wants the event to be fun and educational because he sees it as being worthwhile and something that should go on year to year.
There will also be informational tables from the Department of Environmental Resilience, the Goshen Public Library and community members discussing reparations. Lacasa, Inc. is hosting a free workshop on homeownership the same day from 9 a.m. to noon.
“I think it goes a long way in letting people know the kind of community Goshen is and how welcoming it can be,” Cato said. “But also, we’re not afraid of broaching difficult subjects or addressing painful history.”
Cato said knowing the history of anything is important, and Juneteenth is a good holiday to showcase the marriage between something celebratory in light of a painful history. He wants the event to be fun and uplifting but not in a superficial way.
“We don’t just try to ignore troubling history but to confront it and to learn from it,” he said. “We’re hoping that like with last year, we can help spread that awareness and that reflectiveness.”