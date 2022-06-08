GOSHEN — Goshen is celebrating clean water with the help of the city’s stormwater department at Mill Street Park, 212 Prospect Ave., from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday.
“That northside (of town) doesn’t necessarily get a lot of events like this,” said Mattie Lehman, Goshen Stormwater specialist. “We’ve heard from a lot of residents in that area that are really excited to have something in that area.”
The program is organized by the city’s stormwater department as a way of highlighting artists of the storm drain mural art projects.
This year’s project theme, “Dreaming of Clean Water,” with the goal of raising awareness about the connection between the city’s storm drains and clean water. The murals will be unveiled at the event, and participants will be able to vote on their favorite. There will be a map available to explore all locations, physical and available online.
“A lot of those streams connect without any cleaning,” Lehman said.
The celebration also serves to honor the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act of 1972.
“Our department basically exists because of the Clean Water Act,” Lehman said. She added that the St. Joe River Basin has seen noticeable change since organizations related to the act, including the city’s, were implemented. “We know from, for example our fish population, that we have a much higher population and more diversity than we did in the 1970s and even in the early ‘90s.”
To further bring home the impact of clean waterways in the city, the celebration will also include a clean-up of Rock Run Creek and the surrounding neighborhood. Crews will be leaving from the main event center at regular intervals to participate. Trash on streets and near stormwater drains can get into the creeks and waterways, clogging and polluting them for local wildlife.
“The adventurous can even get in the creek and help up clear some stuff out,” Lehman said.
“Most storm drains in Goshen connect directly to waterways without any treatment — meaning trash and other debris in our roadways ends up directly in our rivers and streams,” the city said in a press release about the event.
A number of local organizations will able be partnering with the city to offer kid and family friendly activities related to clean water.
The St. Joe River Commission Aquatic Biologist Kate Barrett will bring macro invertebrates, and they will talk about how monitoring such creatures can help to better understand the water’s ecology.
The Elkhart County Parks Department will have reptiles and amphibians to view and learn about.
The Elkhart River Restoration Association will have information on a grant program they’re working on at the state level to benefit the entire river basin’s watershed management plan.
Goshen Water Department will be giving out free water bottles and providing information on their newly published consumer confidence report on city drinking water.
The Environmental Resilience Department will also have a table at Goshen Water Fest where they will be focusing on education around items in the new waste contract. The new contract includes curbside recycling for all residents, but eliminates unlimited trash removal.
There will be a dunk tank featuring local celebrities, a sponge fight, relay race, fish casting, face painting and screen printing of lids of storm drains. Radio Horizonte will DJ the event and so far, two food trucks have been confirmed.
Due to limited parking at the park, it is recommended that guests walk or bike to the event. Attendees should plan to enter the event via the Maple City Greenway. An interactive event map with suggested parking and walking routes is available at www.goshenindiana.org/water-fest. Storm drain mural art locations have been positioned strategically along walk/bike routes to the event and secure bike parking will be available.