GOSHEN — In what could be called an act of bipartisanship, the majority of candidates in the running for the city of Goshen’s general election in November took part in a pledge event Friday.
With First Fridays going on steps away, candidates gathered at 6 p.m. in front of Goshen City Hall to sign the City Fair Campaign Pledge, which is modeled on campaign pledges signed by candidates across the nation, a city news release stated.
Candidates who sign the pledge agree to conduct accurate and honest campaigns focused on the issues and to not engage in, permit or condone personal attacks on opponents, and also agree to assume personal control and responsibility for the conduct of their campaigns.
“It’s long been a tradition for Goshen’s candidates for Mayor, Clerk-Treasurer and the Common Council to sign the pledge,” the release added. “But this year, Democrats and Republicans will be signing the pledge at the same time — together. This is an unprecedented sign of civility in the Maple City at a time of increased national partisan rhetoric and tensions.”
Mayoral candidates Gina Leichty and Benjamin Rogers were the first to sign, at a small table set up in front of City Hall, followed by the others, also two at a time, with family and friends in attendance.
“It demonstrates good faith on the part of both teams, and a desire to have a good campaign and be respectful,” Leichty said before the event got underway.
Rogers said that he looks forward to the campaign season getting started — and for a fair and issue-oriented campaign, which he said the public deserves.
“This is something that Republicans and Democrats have signed in years past,” Rogers said during the event. “I’m happy it’s continuing.”
