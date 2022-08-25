GOSHEN — A juicy blend of Americana, indie rock, and jam band headliners from around the country will perform in Goshen this weekend at a new three-day music festival. GoFest!, spearheaded by Goshen Brewing Co., co-hosted by Ignition Music Garage, and supported by Goshen Arts & Events and many community sponsors, will feature live music at two locations in downtown Goshen.
“We’re starting small but have grand visions about creating a larger summer music festival in the future,” said GoFest! collaborator Gina Leichty.
The GoFest! 2022 line-up already includes 11 bands playing at two downtown venues over three days, at Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St., and the outdoor stage at the Goshen Brewing Co., 315 W. Washington St.
The weekend festivities begin with four local bands: The Go Rounds, Tumbleweed Jumpers, Sanchez Agency, and Here Nor There at Ignition Music Garage. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $20 each at ignitionmusic.net or at the door.
On Saturday, more bands take the stage at the Goshen Brewing Co. Co-headliners Futurebirds and Israel Nash will take the outdoor stage along with Liz Cooper, repeat repeat, and Lalo Cura. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the show begins at 3:30 p.m. Presale tickets are available for $40 at www.brownpapertickets.com or $45 at the gate. This is an outdoor show, rain or shine, with food trucks and craft beer. Goshen Brewing Co. will be closed to the public on Saturday and tickets will be required for entry to the show.
On Sunday, StarHeart and Abby Holliday round out the weekend of music on the outdoor stage at the Goshen Brewing Co. Brunch will be served to the sounds of vinyl at 10 a.m., and live music begins at noon. No ticket is required. The Sunday show is free to the public, thanks to a contribution from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Tickets are sold separately for each day’s line-up, available for purchase online or on the day of the show. For a complete list of musicians and event details, visit Goshen Brewing Co. online at goshenbrewing.com.
Go Fest! 2022 is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Eyedart Creative Studio, Globe Radio 91.1 WGCS, Ludwig Drums, and Interra Credit Union.