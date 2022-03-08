GOSHEN — The “Kyiv Cake Frappe” is now available in Goshen.
Myron Bontrager, owner of the Electric Brew at 118 E. Washington St., spoke Tuesday about his new product. The new drink has two roles — to recognize and honor the Ukrainian people and for all of its proceeds to be donated to a relief agency doing work in the Ukraine.
“Obviously our hearts our breaking for the Ukrainian people right now,” Bontrager said.
Bontrager, who has friends who are Ukrainian or of Ukrainian decent, estimates The Electric Brew could make $5,000-$10,000 for refugee relief efforts.
“We had sales out of the ordinary this morning,” he added Tuesday afternoon.
He said the proceeds from Kyiv Cake Frappe will possibly be donated to the Mennonite Central Committee, which has done extensive work in Ukraine over the years, but is also open to suggestions regarding other organizations as well.
“We’re not going to keep one dime of that,” he added.
