GOSHEN — On one side of West Lincoln Avenue on Saturday, a mix of members of the Michiana National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and 4Us, a local group that advocates for socially disadvantaged people, look to have their voices heard in a rally against Embassy Coffee.
The owner of the business, which sits at 209 W. Lincoln Ave., allegedly made social media posts that “potentially hurt people,” according to Aidan Friesen, one of the organizers of the protest, in addition to having hosted an anti-mask rally in Goshen.
But across the street, outside the coffee shop, supporters of the business plan to hold their own event backing owner Chris May.
And on the day before the 9 a.m. events are set to be held, May expressed his support — for both groups and their planned protests.
“I still believe in peaceful protesting and I don’t want to silence them,” he said. “I think freedom of speech is a very good thing, and it’s very tough at times. But we’re in a tough spot as a nation right now. I understand that.
“I’d love to hear what they have to say. I want them to be heard.”
Michiana National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and 4Us created the Facebook event titled “Protest Against Embassy Coffee” after a July 27 anti-mask protest was hosted in downtown Goshen by May and his wife, Mercie.
“This is a protest against Embassy Coffee for how they led the anti-mask protest,” Friesen said. “And being against masks in general amid a pandemic, as well as their using personal (social media) profiles and company profiles to compare BLM to KKK and spreading a whole bunch of phobias in general, including homophobia and Islamophobia and pegging BLM as a Marxist group.”
He explained that Black Lives Matter is supporting the protest Saturday but isn’t necessarily working to organize it.
May was surprised Monday morning when he woke up to see a screenshot someone sent to his cell phone regarding the planned protest outside his business.
“I just wanted to do the one thing I did on the 27th and make it public — where I’m at with things, how I feel about stuff and just go back to having my small business and raising my family and being the best that I can be for my community,” he said. “Apparently some other people don’t really like that.”
May said the July 27 anti-mask protest was something he did as a “civilian,” and not through his business.
“That was it,” he said. “I just wanted to make my one little stance because I have to deal with it every single day as a business owner, and I have to process with each customer differently, and I’m happy to do that. We’re all affected by this. We have to figure out how to work together as a society to move forward. I process and I hear a lot of people’s hearts. I stayed open the whole time through all this. I just knew where I was at as a husband and a father, and a small business owner, and all the hearts that I like to deal with on a day-to-day basis as a business owner.
“We just have a really great reputation with our customers. And they love us and we love them, and so the stuff that’s coming against us is just very wrong. There’s not a lot of substance, if any, to it as far as truth goes,” May continued.
'A LOT OF LIES'
May said he believes those planning to protest his company are “misguided” and that he wouldn’t agree all the screenshots of his comments are actually from his social media accounts.
“I understand that there’s some screenshots,” he said. “I understand that they have stuff but, they’ve really compartmentalized what I’ve said and manipulated it and they’re running out of control with it.
“I’ve seen the fruit of these groups that are saying what they’re doing and slandering us,” May added. “There’s just a lot of lies going on.”
Friesen said he hopes Saturday’s protest results in an apology from the Embassy owner.
“The goal is to overall to have Embassy release a public apology about the comments made about BLM and recognizing COVID-19 and this pandemic is a huge thing, and people have the right to be worried about it and is a good thing to be worried about,” he said. “And saying ‘we’re going to require our employees to wear masks’ and not be ‘we’re fine with them not wearing masks whenever they’re working.’”
But May explained that safety precautions are being taken at the coffee shop.
“All employees are wearing masks, and we have hand sanitizer by the door and by the cash register,” he said.
In response to other remarks made by protesters, he denounced claims of homophobic remarks or beliefs by him and Embassy Coffee. He also explained that about two months ago he met with local Black Lives Matter representatives in a meeting at Shanklin Park, including 4US founder Abraham Medellin.
“We’ve had consistent customers from different sexual orientations never once discriminated at Embassy,” he said. “Those accusations are far off. I already met with Black Lives Matter in Goshen and it was a very fruitful meeting.
Friesen said the protest will be focused on sending a message to those affiliated with Embassy Coffee, and that the group will have a list of goals they hope to accomplish.
May explained that his goal is work through issues with the community.
“I was planning on going on vacation but now I can’t. I don’t want to leave my employees behind,” he said. “And I’m right in the middle of it, so I may as well be present and try to work this out with the community. That’s my goal. I don’t have to believe what other people believe. There’s a lot of us out there that we want to be heard; we need to be heard. We don’t have to agree with other narratives that are going on. Especially when there’s a lot of destructive behavior behind them.”
But as far as offering a public apology, May said that won’t happen.
“I don’t have to,” he said. “That’s the whole point of what this is — cancel culture. And people, why they are radically supporting us and coming to us right now, is because they don’t want to submit, they don’t have to submit to that thinking. They’re free to think whatever they want; stand for whatever they want. But we don’t need to be backed into a corner and forced into what they believe. That’s not right. I’ll hear their statement, for sure. Again, I’m not trying to silence freedom of speech.
I need to see what they have to say, and I’m happy to do that.”
POLICE PRESENCE
Friesen acknowledged May made a Facebook post on Embassy Coffee’s page that the events wouldn’t turn violent and they want to give protesters their space.
“I think it was a good thing to say,” Friesen said. “We’re planning to bring legal observers from the National Lawyers Guild that’s affiliated in South Bend, so there will be some of them there, and we plan to have a couple of security guards that are hired from an outside company that will be there as well.”
In the same Facebook post, May also stated Goshen police would be monitoring the events.
“I feel like them being there just automatically increases tension,” Friesen said, adding they would be selecting a point person to work with police if needed. “We’re picking somebody who’s the organization’s point person so the police have a person that if they get called in, they can call this leader and get a better idea of what’s going on.”
May said it was Goshen officer who reached out to him after learning about the events being planned.
Tina Kingsbury, administrative assistant and public information officer for Goshen police, stated Friday in an email that officers would be patrolling the area regularly and on-duty officers are always available to assist with any traffic issues or questions the public might have.
She added that no road closures are expected due to the protests, and that other local police agencies are always ready to assist other law enforcement agencies should it be needed.
“We anticipate a peaceful gathering and hope for meaningful dialog between both groups who have expressed that they will be in attendance on Saturday,” she said in the email.
