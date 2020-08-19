GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council Tuesday gave initial approval to a new brush and leaf collection ordinance that could lead to rule violators being fined up to $500.
The ordinance was passed unanimously on first reading only Tuesday in order to give the community time to learn of the plan. A vote on adopting the ordinance is set for the council's Sept. 1 meeting.
“The Goshen City Street Department spends an excessive amount of time picking up brush during spring and summer months,” Street Commissioner David Gibbs wrote in a letter provided to council members. “I would like to try to establish an ordinance to help minimize the time spent on this service. In order to accomplish this, we need to limit pile size and placement, and enforce the annual schedule.”
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman offered a similar sentiment.
“This has been something that David Gibbs and I have been working on for some time, thinking about doing something like this and trying to figure out how we can better our service to the community, but also make sure that people are doing it in the appropriate way as far as where they are putting their brush, when they’re putting it out, etc.”
THE ORDINANCE
Under the new ordinance, brush pile size would be regulated to no larger than 10 feet long by 5 feet wide by 5 feet high. Piles any larger than that would require property owners to contact the street department and reserve a trailer, which would be provided free of charge. Residents will be required to load the brush themselves.
As for placement of the brush and leaves, the ordinance states that piles must be placed neatly adjacent to a street, but not located in a street or alley, nor blocking any sidewalk or alley. In addition, the piles must be placed in a location clear from trees, power poles, guy-wires, hydrants, mailboxes, parked cars and other obstacles. Brush piles must not contain anything else, including leaves.
“In limiting the size and placement of the brush piles, it will create a time savings, which could be a benefit to other city services, like paving, crack sealing, painting and sweeping,” Gibbs said of the benefits of such an ordinance. “This allows for the equipment operators to be efficient and minimize the traffic stoppages that go along with picking up brush.”
ANNUAL SCHEDULE
According to the ordinance, the city will collect brush annually starting the last Monday of the months of May, June, July, August and September, and continue pick-up during the week following the last Monday of each of those months.
“There is also a two-week round for spring cleanup at the end of April into May,” Gibbs added. “This schedule is crucial to the department, as time is needed to switch equipment over to and from fall and winter seasons. The schedule also allows residents to clean up winter debris and plenty of time ahead of fall leaves to have trimming completed.”
As for leaf pick-up, annual collection will begin in the fall and continue October through December, as well as a designated spring pick-up time during April and May.
For those city residents who have brush clean-up needs outside of the designated collection months, Gibbs said the department’s trailer service would be an option, and will be available throughout the year, weather permitting.
“When the city endures major storms/winds, the ordinance would be set aside until storm clean-up no longer becomes a priority,” Gibbs added of the schedule. “This decision would be made by the mayor and street commissioner.”
EDUCATION THE GOAL
Stutsman noted that as written, violators of the new ordinance could be ticketed up to $500 per offense through the city’s Ordinance Violations Bureau, though he was quick to note that such a large fine would likely be extremely rare.
“Almost all of our ordinances have fines in them, and it’s not-to-exceed $500. That doesn’t mean that’s what we’ll charge for it,” Stutsman said of the fine. “We don’t plan on charging $500, but we’re keeping the language consistent with the other ordinances in the city.
“What we’re hoping this is going to help change is the education piece of when to put the pile out, where to put it, and the size. Because right now they don’t pay attention to our times at all,” he added. “It’s like everything else, where, if it’s your first offense, we’re going to talk to you and say, ‘Hey, next time you can’t do this.' Or, if it’s bad enough timing and placement, we’ll say, ‘You need to move that back.’ So, we really do want to use it as just an education tool, but sometimes you have to have that fine behind it before some people will listen.”
ENVIRONMENTAL FEE?
Stutsman also made a point of noting that should the city not be able to make the brush and leaf pick-up service more efficient, and soon, there is a real possibility that the city may have to cut the service altogether, particularly given the widespread economic fallout surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting hit to the city’s coffers.
“If the public can’t help us make this program more efficient, it will become, and remain, too expensive, and we’ll have to do away with it,” Stutsman said.
Another option, he noted, might be to implement what he called an “environmental fee”, where city residents would be charged a fee for currently free services, such as trash and brush pick-up.
“I think it’s a valuable service, but at some point — brush pickup, leaf pickup, trash pickup — at some point, we’re going to be in a position where we need to think about an environmental fee,” Stutsman said. “I’m not saying we’re there, but it’s getting to the point where prices for this are getting increasingly higher. But also, not doing these services would change the look of our town, too.”
Goshen Clerk-Treasurer Adam Scharf offered an even bleaker picture, noting that revenue projections for the city’s Motor Vehicle Highway fund for 2020 and 2021 show a decrease of at least 10%, which he feels is insufficient to sustain current levels of the brush and leaf pick-up service without either cuts to other services or implementation of new fees.
“The city of Goshen at the same time provides at public expense an environmental center on C.R. 119 where residents can take brush for free. Additionally, the city offers a free brush trailer pick-up/drop-off directly to residents,” Scharf said. “The Department of Finance encourages Mayor Stutsman and the common council to consider elimination of routine monthly loose brush curbside collection. If the status quo continues with this service, other areas — alley and street maintenance, etc. — paid with MVH funds will bear the brunt of inevitable cutbacks.”
TIME TO REVIEW
“I think we’re going to hear from a lot of residents about this,” Council president Brett Weddell, R-At-Large, said prior to Tuesday’s vote. “I think it’s important that this gets out in front of people. Again, it’s all about changing behaviors and patterns of how we do things. And whether we agree with Clerk-Treasurer Scharf or the mayor on the funding on this, we need to make this as efficient as possible for our city staff. So, I think this is a very good conversation to have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.