GOSHEN — The Goshen Brewing Company could soon see a boost to its green energy cred following action by the Goshen Redevelopment Commission Tuesday afternoon.
During the meeting, commission members approved a request by Jesse Sensenig, founder of the Goshen Brewing Company, or “GBCo.” as it’s affectionately known by its fans, to amend his lease of the commission-owned building to allow for the planned addition of solar panels.
“This is regarding 315 W. Washington St., also known as Goshen Brewing Company,” said Mark Brinson, community development director for the city, in introducing the request Tuesday. “We met with Jesse within the last two weeks, and we had representatives from planning, engineering, the building department, and we went through a proposal that Jesse has to add some solar panels to this property. The property is currently owned by the redevelopment commission, however we have a lease with an option to purchase that property by 2021.”
Brinson noted that since the commission currently owns the building, any changes to the building proposed by Sensenig not included in the original lease agreement must be approved by the commission’s members.
“We have to accrue this change, because that was not contemplated in the original lease, which listed all the renovations that Jesse had planned to make,” Brinson said. “At that time, they weren’t planning to do solar, so we have modified the lease to allow for the solar project.”
As part of the lease modification, a condition was also included requiring that city staff sign off on all final plans, once ready, and that Sensenig have a registered engineer prepare those plans prior to their review, Brinson explained.
“We know structurally they won’t be a problem for the building to handle,” Brinson added of the solar panels. “Some of these will go on the roof of the building, and some will go on the walls.”
Sensenig, who was present at Tuesday’s meeting, also spoke briefly of his plans for the solar panel project.
“We hope to add solar to both roofs, the new addition and the original building, and then some along the west and south sides as well,” Sensenig told the commission. “They would be attached by some brackets ... so that they’d be visible. We kind of wanted them visible to our customers, and also to get some extra energy there, too.”
Also included in the lease update, Brinson said, is the acknowledgment by Sensenig of his intent to exercise the option to purchase the building at the conclusion of the lease agreement in 2021 at a cost of $95,000.
“I was here when all this first began, and what you’ve done is simply remarkable,” commission member Vince Turner said of Sensenig’s efforts prior to Tuesday’s vote. “It has become an attraction that people ask me about when I’m in the Indianapolis area, etc. So it’s pretty neat. Kudos to you.”
The requested lease agreement update was approved unanimously.
COMPANY HISTORY
Goshen Redevelopment Commission members approved the initial agreement with Sensenig in September 2013 to lease and develop the former Northern Indiana Public Service Co. building at 315 W. Washington St. into a brewery and restaurant. The business officially opened to the public in the spring of 2015.
In addition to making monthly lease payments, Sensenig committed to investing a minimum $200,000 into repairing and rehabilitating the old NIPSCO building. That work included repairing the outer brick and/or painting the building; installing new heating, ventilation, air conditioning systems and electrical wiring; replacing/repairing the plumbing; building a kitchen; and installing a new subfloor on the main level.
Through the agreement with the commission, Sensenig was also given the option to purchase the building for $95,000 after the minimum $200,000 had been invested and the required work completed.
Sensenig, in the fall of 2017, also received commission approval to significantly expand the original building. That expansion plan called for doubling the building’s indoor capacity of 49 patrons through the construction of a new addition to the building. The building’s outdoor patio space was then relocated west of the building, where it was also expanded slightly with a few small additions and upgrades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.