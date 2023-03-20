GOSHEN — Following Monday's city of Goshen Board of Works and Stormwater meeting, city crews are one step closer to having a new work truck, and possibly greater efficiency in certain city maintenance tasks.
Following a presentation from Brandy Thomas of the city's legal department, the board passed Resolution 2023-11, ratifying the special purchase of a 2023 International Grapple Truck, Model MC607 SBA. The truck will cost $196,441.47, which the board unanimously approved.
"We're jumping on this because it's available," Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said. "This way we can use one or two guys to pick up brush, rather than an entire crew to pick up brush. It will definitely limit the amount of time we're all out there."
Another Legal Department item approved was Resolution 2023-12, an interlocal agreement with the city of Nappanee for the completion of a joint federal aid project to purchase and install electric vehicle charging stations. Matt Lawson, assistant city attorney, informed the board that federal carbon redduction program funds will be used for this project.
Other items approved, all unanimously, by the board included:
- Approving the installation of a 34-foot wide concrete driveway at 1503 Garland Drive and replace existing curb and sidewalk, after hearing from resident Neal Frey, who is planning to build new use after old one burned down;
- Approving a request by Peachey Roofing to temporarily close the west side sidewalk in front of 105 S. Third Street during the installation of a new roof for Tuesday, the following day;
- Accepting the Parke North Second plat with dedication of right of way and easements;
- Approving unpaid final accounts for the Water and Sewer Office;
- Approving the closure of the pedestrian path and the northbound turn lane of Indiana Avenue between Plymouth Avenue and the entrance to the Indiana Avenue Apartments from March 29 until April 1;
- Approving temporary Right of Entry agreement with James and Jennifer Hochstetler for property at 403 Oak Lane, and authorize Mayor Stutsman to sign on behalf of the City;
- Approving closure of part of Wilden Ave, from Rock Run St. to Main St. until Aug. 25 during construction work;
- In the Stormwater Board portion of the meeting, approving the agreement with Wessler Engineering, Inc. for professional services for updating Goshen's Stormwater Quality Management Plan, Water Quality Characterization Report, and Assorted Standard Operating Procedures for a cost not to exceed $46,000.